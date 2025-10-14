Hydrawav3 Secures $450K in Public-Private Funding to Accelerate Breakthrough Pain Management Technology

Hydrawav3™ is a wearable wellness device developed to complement hands-on care. Built with expert insight, it supports physical recovery, fluid mobility, and muscular relaxation.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Partnership for Economic Innovation (PEI), a collective of business and community leaders accelerating Arizona's economic opportunities, announced Hydrawav3 (pronounced ‘hydra-wave’), a Sedona-based wellness technology company, has joined its WearTech Applied Research Center, receiving a $250,000 State of Arizona matching grant and raising an additional $200,000 in private funding. This public-private partnership will advance pain management technology and further establish Arizona as a leader in health technology innovation.The Hydrawav3 Pro is a non-invasive, drug free, professional-grade tool designed for chiropractors, sports therapists, wellness centers and nursing homes. Hydrawav3 Pro promotes active recovery and increases range of motion using proprietary Polar Water Resonance™ technology to reduce pain and inflammation. With funding through the WearTech Applied Research Center, Hydrawav3 will expand manufacturing in Phoenix and accelerate market adoption of its breakthrough pain management solution."Arizona’s commitment to health technology makes it the perfect launchpad for breakthrough solutions like Hydrawav3," said Sivakumar Palaniswamy, Founder of Hydrawav3 LLC. “This funding allows us to scale faster, bring our device to more wellness markets, and partner with chiropractors, massage therapists, sports teams, and recovery specialists who want to give their clients the next generation of pain relief and performance recovery.”"The results with Hydrawav3 have been transformative for our patients," said Ronel Calix, neuromuscular specialist. “This non-invasive solution doesn’t just reduce pain, it speeds recovery, improves mobility, and empowers patients to get back to living and performing at their best. It’s a game-changer for clinics and sports programs alike.”Hydrawav3 has completed research studies showing significant pain reduction and increased range of motion, and holds patents pending for its Polar Water Resonance™ technology. Founded in 2023 when Palaniswamy developed a solution for a Taekwondo injury, Hydrawav3 is now targeting early adopters in pain management practices and wellness centers across Arizona and California."Hydrawav3 exemplifies the industry-led innovation approach we champion in Arizona's healthcare ecosystem," said Kathleen Lee, Director of Applied Research Centers for the Partnership for Economic Innovation. "By connecting companies that address real market demands like Hydrawav3 with research resources and funding, we're helping bridge investment gaps and shorten product development timelines for technologies that directly respond to wellness industry needs."The applied research model accelerates product development and commercialization of new technologies by combining private and public sector support. PEI's WearTech Applied Research Center bridges the "valley of death" that typically prevents promising technologies from reaching commercialization by connecting entrepreneurs and industry to world-class research teams and resources. The center guides projects from idea generation to commercialization, effectively developing innovative tools that improve quality of life.Hydrawav3 is inviting wellness centers, chiropractors, sports clubs, and recovery programs to join its beta program and request a demo of this next-generation pain management solution.For more information about PEI's Applied Research Centers Program, visit https://www.azpei.org/applied-research To learn more about Hydrawav3, visit www.hydrawav3.com ABOUT THE WEARTECH APPLIED RESEARCH CENTERThe WearTech Applied Research Center was created by Partnership for Economic Innovation (PEI) in 2019 to help launch a future-of-health technology ecosystem around Arizona’s thriving biomedical scene. The Center offers an engineering lab and community space for innovation teams bringing disruptive IP to life. Their process connects entrepreneurs and industry to world class research teams and resources, helping through the idea generation, project formation, research prototyping validation, and commercialization of products. The WearTech Center is able to work towards its mission of growing Arizona’s wearable tech ecosystem with support from key partners including the Ira A. Fulton Schools of Engineering, the Greater Phoenix Economic Council, the Center for Entrepreneurial Innovation, Startup AZ Foundation, and the City of Phoenix. Learn more at azweartech.org.ABOUT THE PARTNERSHIP FOR ECONOMIC INNOVATIONPartnership for Economic Innovation is a passionate collective of business and community leaders dedicated to accelerating Arizona’s economic opportunities. We believe innovators are problem solvers who come from anywhere, if they have access to pathways to do so — which is why PEI is investing in community-building technology and R&D designed to make Arizona more resilient and empower innovators to bring world-changing ideas to market. PEI initiatives include:● Applied Research Centers initiative is accelerating the development of emerging technology products in biomedical, semiconductor adjacent, and climate/clean technologies with the potential to radically transform healthcare, and keep us safer and more secure.● The Connective, Greater Phoenix’s internationally acclaimed Smart Region collaborative, convening cities, industries and entrepreneurs to lay the open innovation groundwork to solve regional challenges.ABOUT HYDRAWAV3Founded in 2023, Hydrawav3 develops next-generation pain management and recovery solutions using its proprietary Polar Water Resonance™ technology. Its flagship product, the Hydrawav3 Pro, is designed for chiropractors, sports therapists, wellness centers, and recovery programs to provide non-invasive, hands-free therapy that reduces pain, accelerates recovery, and improves mobility.###

