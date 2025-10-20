TapeCase Launches New Website and TapeFinder™ Tool for Custom Tape Converting Services

TapeCase, founded in 1972, is a leading provider of tape converting services including die-cutting, slitting and rewinding, lamination, and more. TapeCase works with countless materials including foams, films, papers, foils, and more. The new TapeCase website features TapeFinder™, an easy-to-use database helping engineers find the right materials, fast.

The updated TapeCase site streamlines navigation, expands technical resources, and introduces a new, powerful tool for specifying adhesive tapes with precision.

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, IL, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TapeCase, a leading provider of converting services for advanced tape materials, has redesigned its website to streamline the way engineers, procurement professionals, and OEMs research and obtain converted products The updates reflect a commitment from TapeCase to be North America’s premier provider of customizable, value-added tape converting services. A highlight of the website launch is a new database allowing users to filter, compare, and spec in adhesive-backed tapes more easily.Whether searching by adhesive type, carrier, thickness, or specialty performance characteristics, the TapeCase TapeFinder™ tool simplifies the material selection process and helps users identify the right products, quickly, from a clean, searchable interface. From there, the updated site makes it easy to get expert advice to design, prototype, and put a converting plan into motion.“We built the new site to align our converting experts with engineers and procurement teams to streamline how converted parts are developed, scaled and purchased,” said TapeCase Business Development Manager Robyn Malcom. “With our new product selection tool, TapeFinder, you can quickly identify the right materials based on technical specs or material usage, and then work directly with our experts to design, prototype, and produce custom solutions."Visitors can now more easily browse thousands of in-stock products, explore converting capabilities, and access resources tailored to their industry.Key sectors, such as medical, electronics, LEDs, and plastic injection molding , can expect expanded technical resources for die-cutting, slitting, lamination, and more using foils, papers, foams, and other flat flexible products.Explore the new TapeCase website and try TapeFinder™ today at TapeCase.comAbout TapeCaseSince 1972, TapeCase has grown its Chicago-area facility to supply precision converting solutions around the world. As a 3M Preferred Converter and ISO 9001:2015 certified facility, TapeCase leverages robust equipment, deep experience, and advanced materials to be a one-stop shop for custom converted tape solutions.

