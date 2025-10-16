Premier Golf Course Property in Sunnyside, WA Now on the Market — Rare Investment Opportunity

SUNNYSIDE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mr. and Mrs. Yakima Real Estate is proud to present a unique commercial opportunity in the heart of Central Washington. The property at 31 Ray Rd, Sunnyside, WA, currently operating as a golf course and recreation facility, is now available for purchase — offering 134 acres with versatile potential for leisure operations and continued golf use.Strategically located near Interstate 82, this site benefits from high visibility, easy access, and proximity to the vibrant Sunnyside community. The property features existing clubhouse facilities, driving range, golf course and parking areas, making it ideal for investors seeking to operate or reimagine a golf or event-based venue in one of Washington’s most dynamic agricultural regions.“This is a standout property with tremendous potential,” said Josh DeBoer with Mr. and Mrs. Yakima Real Estate. “Golf and recreation are strong draws in the Yakima Valley, and this site provides the space, infrastructure, and location to bring a new vision to life — whether that’s continuing as a course, creating a driving range, or developing a hospitality or event destination.”Property Highlights:• Address: 31 Ray Rd, Sunnyside, WA 98944• Property Type: Commercial / Recreational — Golf Course• Lot Size: Approx. 134 acres• Facilities: Clubhouse, greens, and open fairway areas , golf course, pro shop, driving range• Utilities: Private well and septic• Access: Excellent proximity to I-82 and downtown Sunnyside• Potential Uses: Golf or driving range, event venue, or hospitalityLocated in the heart of Washington wine and orchard country, the Sunnyside area draws both residents and visitors seeking recreation, agritourism, and open-space experiences. This property represents one of the few remaining opportunities to acquire land with established recreational infrastructure.About Mr. and Mrs. Yakima Real EstateMr. and Mrs. Yakima Real Estate is your professional real estate team serving the Yakima Valley and surrounding regions. With a deep understanding of the local market and a passion for connecting people to unique properties, they specialize in residential, agricultural, and commercial listings that make a lasting community impact.

