Cabane Tortin, Europe’s First High-Altitude Luxury Cabane, Debuts New 2025/26 Ski Experiences in Verbier, Switzerland

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- High above Verbier’s 4 Vallées, Cabane Tortin —Europe’s highest private-use mountain retreat— introduces a series of new experiences for the 2025/26 ski season, blending adventure, gastronomy, and rare seclusion at 3,000 metres (9,800 feet). Having redefined one of Switzerland’s most enduring traditions with exceptional luxury and a deep respect for the environment, Cabane Tortin now expands its offering with mountaintop saunas, glacier sundowners, and immersive encounters with local cheesemakers, further elevating what it means to experience the Alps in contemporary style.Accessible only by gondola, skis, or snowmobile, the exclusive-use property offers a rare sense of seclusion. Set amid sweeping glaciers and star-filled skies unspoiled by artificial light, Cabane Tortin blends architectural restraint with natural grandeur. Designed by award-winning architect Snorre Stinessen, the retreat operates entirely off-grid, drawing spring water from the mountain, harnessing solar energy, and utilizing locally sourced stone and timber to harmonize with its alpine surroundings.Inside, the cabane is defined by understated elegance: panoramic living spaces, a walnut-clad sauna, and bespoke detailing throughout. Guests are attended to by a private chef, concierge, and IFMGA-certified mountain guides who curate each day from dawn’s first tracks to private evening descents. A 1:4 guide-to-guest ratio ensures both safety and exclusivity across the 4 Vallées’ extensive terrain. They will organize private ski instruction as well as heli-skiing, husky-dog sledding, tandem paraglider flights, snow-shoeing, ski-touring; private evening and night skiing and everything in-between to ensure a stay is lasting and memorable.New Experiences for 2026This winter introduces a suite of curated adventures designed to immerse guests more deeply in the alpine environment:- Mountaintop Mobile Sauna: A new way to unwind in the high alps: guests arrive at a secluded location below the cabane with sweeping glacier views, where a wood-fired sauna awaits. They alternate deep heat with crisp mountain air before gathering for steaming teas and hearty alpine bites — returning fully restored after a day of alpine adventures.- Sunset Glacier Sundowners: When the lifts close, the mountain becomes yours alone. As the sun sets behind the peaks, an intimate alpine table is set on the glacier and bubbling fondue, local charcuterie, and chilled wines are served. Private, cinematic, and unlike anything else.- Cheesemakers’ Tasting at the Cabane: Valleys’ top cheesemakers come to you. Guests sample rare tomme, raclette, and aged alpage cheeses paired with Swiss wines and house preserves, while learning the stories and craft behind them. Exclusive, interactive, and deeply rooted in the region’s food culture. A gourmet delight.At this altitude, dining takes on a ceremonial rhythm prepared by the cabane’s resident chef, highlighting the region’s seasonal ingredients and classic Swiss flavors. Mornings begin with generous breakfasts before a day of guided exploration across the surrounding glaciers and valleys. Evenings unfold with cocktails and canapés, followed by a five-course dinner that serves as the day’s quiet crescendo. Quintessential Swiss dishes such as fondue, artisan chocolate, and carefully selected local wines, anchor each meal in the region’s culinary heritage.While many Alpine residences are styled as chalets—spacious, village-based, and service-oriented—Cabane Tortin draws on the lineage of the mountain cabane: remote, elemental, and rooted in adventure. By uniting these two traditions, it delivers both the intimacy of a private home and the authenticity of a high-mountain refuge. As the 2025/26 ski season approaches, Cabane Tortin stands as the definitive alpine retreat for travelers seeking the purity of the mountains, the thrill of skiing at altitude, and the comfort of contemporary design. Cabane Tortin offers an experience that captures the very essence of winter in the high Alps.Rates at Cabane Tortin begin at $75,450 USD for three nights. The property accommodates up to 6 adults and 4 young adults for an exclusive private buyout only.Rising 3,000 meters above the Tortin Glacier, Cabane Tortin is the highest private-use ski chalet in the Alps—reachable only by gondola, ski, or snowmobile. Opened in December 2024 and exclusively during the winter season, it draws on the heritage of the Swiss mountain cabane—long a place of gathering and adventure in the high Alps—and elevates it into an experience of rare seclusion and luxury. Days begin with untouched powder and guided backcountry tours, and end with sweeping views of Mont Blanc, starlit skies free from light, and the warmth of a walnut-lined sauna. Inside, panoramic design and meticulous detail meet the discreet service of a private chef, concierge, and expert mountain guides, shaping every moment to the rhythm of each guest. Entirely off-grid, yet wholly indulgent, Cabane Tortin is a place to share unhurried time with family and friends—where alpine tradition, adventure, and elegance come together at the very top of the mountains.What makes Cabane Tortin a cabane?In the Alps, most private accommodations are described as chalets—large, village-based houses with luxury services. A cabane, by contrast, is rooted in the mountain hut tradition: perched high above the resorts, surrounded only by peaks and slopes, and designed as a retreat deep in the alpine landscape. Cabane Tortin blends these two worlds. Architecturally and in comfort, it offers the standard of a luxury chalet. But in spirit and location, it is a true cabane—off-grid, ski-in/ski-out at 3,000 meters, and entirely immersed in nature. This distinction gives guests both the intimacy of a private chalet and the authenticity of a mountain hut, in one experience found nowhere else in the Alps.

Welcome to Cabane Tortin

