Kananaskis Mountain Lodge in Alberta, Canada Announces Winter Experiences and Festive Activities for ‘Merry Kananaskis’

KANANASKIS, ALBERTA, CANADA, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Pomeroy Kananaskis Mountain Lodge , home of the 2025 G7 Summit, is pleased to announce their winter activities for 2026 and ‘ Merry Kananaskis ’ holiday programming. From December to March, deep snow creates ideal conditions for snowshoeing, Nordic skiing, ice skating and spa soaking and travelers can experience the beauty of winter in Kananaskis, from scenic trails to cozy escapes.Each holiday season, the Pomeroy Kananaskis Mountain Lodge transforms into a festive alpine retreat, full of warmth, wonder, and festive cheer. With twinkling lights, snow-covered trees, and crackling fires, it sets the perfect scene for a ‘Merry Kananaskis’ Winter Wonderland Christmas getaway that’s both magical and meaningful. Whether gathering with loved ones or simply soaking in the spirit of the season, the Pomeroy Kananaskis Mountain Lodge offers the quintessential winter destination to lean into the holiday spirit, and space to slow down and truly connect. Holiday favorites like Mr. and Mrs, Claus sightings, the Kananaskis Express Train, Elf tuck-ins for a dreamy winter night sleep. Reindeer visits, ice skating at the Village Pond, cozying up with a hot cocoa by the fire, or waking up to a fresh blanket of snow covering every tree and summit from your window view make Kananaskis a magical place to travel for the holidays.Top Winter Experiences in KananaskisWhen the snow arrives, Kananaskis becomes a playground for winter activities. Guests can discover some of the best cross-country trails through quiet forests and skiing in fresh alpine powder.Holly Jolly Bar(Open Friday Dec. 12th & Sat. 13th, Friday Dec. 19th to Saturday Jan. 3rd, 2026)Inspired by classic holiday movies, cozy alpine lodges, and the sparkle of Christmas markets, the Holly Jolly Bar transforms into a whimsical winter escape. With twinkling lights, evergreen garlands, oversized ornaments, and festive cocktails, it’s a place where the magic of the season shines in every detail. Sip, sparkle, and celebrate the season with decked out drinks for a ‘Holly Jolly’ night.Kananaskis Outfitters Rentals & Guided ExperiencesIn the winter months, Kananaskis Outfitters transitions into your go-to spot for cold-weather exploration. Rentals include snowshoes, cross-country skis, fat bikes, microspikes, headlamps, and more, perfect for navigating snowy trails. Kananaskis Outfitters offers guided snowshoe treks, winter hikes and stargazing tours making it fun and easy to explore the landscape with a local expert by your side. Lucky visitors may catch a glimpse of the northern lights during evening adventures.Nakiska Ski ResortNakiska Ski Resort offers family friendly skiing just minutes from Kananaskis Village. As Alberta’s closest mountain resort to Calgary, Nakiska is a go-to destination for skiers and snowboarders of all levels. Designed for the 1988 Winter Olympics, the resort offers a mix of wide-open runs, terrain parks, and beginner-friendly areas, plus lessons and rentals for first-timers. Thanks to reliable early-season conditions and a convenient base area with dining, gear, and rentals, Nakiska is ideal for both quick day trips and long winter getaways.Village Pond SkatingRight in the heart of Kananaskis Village, the scenic, maintained skating pond offers a relaxed winter experience for all ages and skill levels. Whether you're practicing spins or taking your very first steps on the ice, it's a fun way to enjoy the winter with mountain views all around. It is located just steps from the Pomeroy Kananaskis Mountain Lodge, Nordic Spa, and dining spots. Didn’t pack your skates? Rentals are available at Kananaskis Outfitters.As the seasons shift and snow begins to settle, the Kananaskis Nordic Spa becomes a true cold-weather sanctuary. The contrast of hot pools and crisp alpine air is especially revitalizing in winter, while the season’s quiet adds to the calm. Enjoy a hydrotherapy cycle with saunas, cold plunges, and tranquil rest zones. For the ultimate cozy winter escape, book the ‘Nordic Nights Spa Package’ where you can unwind with a magical evening of hydrotherapy access for two, complete with luxury accommodations, valet parking, plush robes, and a $50 credit to Two Trees Bistro.Fireside MomentsSometimes the most memorable part of your getaway isn’t the adventure, it’s the quiet, cozy moment that follows. As a part of the Marriott Autograph Collection, Fireside Moment’s is the properties Mark of Craft, and a signature part of the experience at Kananaskis Mountain Lodge. The inviting outdoor fire pits that offer the perfect place to warm up and wind down after a day in the snow. Enjoy nightly s’mores and stargazing as these small pauses create big memories. Looking to connect with others during your stay? This nightly Fireside Social is hosted from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM on the patio outside Market Café.The Black Diamond Club which opened in May, is an elevated hotel-within-a-hotel concept offering 71 newly renovated rooms and suites across three private floors. Every space reflects the serene soul of the surrounding wilderness, including premium bedding, soft jersey robes, artisanal wellness amenities, and curated in-room beverage rituals featuring Jolene’s Tea House and Nespresso coffee. The Black Diamond Club Lounge offers a cozy retreat to relax and recharge, serving a full breakfast buffet, après-adventure snacks, evening desserts, and all-day access to à la carte cocktails, wines, and hand-selected teas.Winter rates at Pomeroy Kananaskis Mountain Lodge begin at $400. Rates at the Black Diamond Club begin at $800.About Pomeroy Kananaskis Mountain Lodge:Where backcountry beauty and luxury meet. Part of the Marriott Bonvoy Autograph Collection, the Pomeroy Kananaskis Mountain Lodge offers 317 rooms, 19,804 square feet of meeting space, five dining outlets, as well as the Kananaskis Nordic Spa and an expansive indoor/outdoor waterpark with new heated outdoor swimming pool. The Pomeroy Kananaskis Mountain Lodge, located at the base of Mount Kidd, offers direct access to stunning pathways, including the breathtaking Village Rim. Situated in Kananaskis Village and next to Kananaskis Outfitters, guests can rent outdoor equipment year-round, including mountain bikes, hiking poles, cross country skis, skates or snowshoes. The Lodge offers a robust guest activities calendar, with many supervised activities so parents and kids can have a relaxing yet adventurous time. Additionally, the concierge can provide suggested Strava routes for various activities. Finally, each evening features the Lodge’s signature Fireside Moments, an authentically Canadian campfire where guests gather to connect with the great outdoors.

