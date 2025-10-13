Spandex Encourages Businesses to Begin Holiday Signage Planning Early to Maximize Year-End Results

When businesses plan early, they give themselves room to do things right. The best campaigns align design, material, and timing to deliver results all season long.” — Lawrence Wiscombe, General Manager

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the holiday season fast approaching, Spandex, a global leader in sign and graphics materials, is urging businesses to begin their signage planning now. Early preparation not only secures production timelines but also ensures brand consistency, creative cohesion, and stronger customer engagement through the year’s busiest sales period.

“Quality signage takes time,” said Lawrence Wiscombe, General Manager at Spandex. “When businesses plan early, they give themselves room to do things right. The best campaigns align design, material, and timing to deliver results all season long.”

Early Planning Drives Performance

-------

Printers and installers face peak demand between November and December. By starting in mid-October, businesses can avoid the production crunch, lock in preferred materials, and launch holiday campaigns on schedule. Spandex recommends using this window to:

- Audit existing signage for wear, fading, or outdated promotions.

- Order premium vinyls and laminates rated for winter conditions.

- Coordinate unified color themes and messaging across all locations.

Turning Signage Into Strategy

-------

Effective holiday signage tells a story—it’s not just festive décor. Window graphics, banners, and point-of-purchase displays that share a consistent look help create emotional connection and drive sales.

“Holiday signage should feel intentional,” Wiscombe explained. “When color, texture, and message align, customers don’t just notice your business—they engage with it.”

Trending Toward Warmth and Simplicity

-------

Heading into 2025, design trends favor natural tones, matte and metallic textures, and minimalist layouts that feel authentic rather than commercial. Spandex’s range of weather-resistant films and laminates—engineered for Utah’s dramatic temperature swings—help businesses maintain vibrant color and adhesion from first frost through the New Year.

“Choosing the right materials isn’t just about appearance on day one,” added Wiscombe. “It’s about ensuring those colors stay bright and professional through every cold morning and holiday rush.”

A Timely Reminder

-------

October remains the ideal month to finalize designs, confirm production slots, and install signage before weather and workloads become barriers. Businesses that plan now will:

- Extend the lifespan of outdoor graphics.

- Present a unified, professional image during peak shopping months.

- Maximize visibility and foot traffic in a crowded marketplace.

About Spandex

--------

Spandex is a premier US supplier known for its comprehensive support to professionals in screen printing, digital printing, and sign making. With a history rich in providing essential materials and tools, Spandex boasts an expansive inventory that includes over 10,000 items ranging from advanced vinyl and inks to neon signs, plastic sheets, and transformative digital printing technologies.

Our facilities also host educational classes that cover a variety of subjects from basic application techniques to advanced digital technology use, ensuring our clients stay at the forefront of industry advancements. We uphold a legacy of problem-solving, rooted in our founder Art Mendenhall’s vision of being "in business to solve people's problems," a principle that continues to guide our operations.

Dedicated to superior customer service, Spandex offers daily delivery services, exceptional technical support, and the assistance of a knowledgeable sales staff. Our commitment extends beyond just supplying products; we aim to empower our clients by keeping them informed about the latest industry technology and market trends.

For more detailed information on our products, services, and educational offerings, or to explore how we can help enhance your projects, please visit www.spandex.us, email info.us@spandex.com, or call 801-262-6451.

