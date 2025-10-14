Ahead of Growing Winter Heating Costs, Ireland’s Thermahood® Joins ‘Coffee With America’ to Showcase Affordable Solution

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As chilly weather begins to move in, American homeowners are bracing themselves for worsening energy bills, with heating costs expected to jump to double digits in some parts of the nation this winter. Raising awareness is Ireland’s Thermahood, an internationally-successful DIY flame retardant hood for recessed lights that made its television debut this past week on Coffee With America (CWA) to showcase its ability to cut down on problematic energy waste contributing to rising prices.

“Our recent segment on CWA was not only a crucial step forward for our North American launch, but served as an incredible opportunity to connect directly with American consumers and highlight how our hoods could help them regain control of their energy usage and even home safety,” stated Thermahood Founder and Director Vincent Boden.

A nationally syndicated series reaching more than 100 million households, Coffee with America is a weekly show devoted to sharing the latest in entertainment, health, celebrity news, trends, and products. In the recent segment, host Sasha Rionda presents the Thermahood, explaining its DIY, consumer friendly design that allows it to quickly be installed behind recessed lighting in home attics. Once completed, the hood closes easily-missed cracks around the lights, creating a maintenance-free air-tight seal that reduces risk of condensation, improves air quality in the home through reduced airflow, enhances insulation, lowers risks of fire, reduces noise, and helps prevent insects and other pests such as rodents from entering.

The segment also delves into Thermahood’s inspiration, a story of a father seeking to close chilly drafts posing a potential threat to his young baby. Armed with a prototype built based on Boden’s years of industry expertise in construction, insulation, and drywall, Thermahood’s development allowed him to fully close cracks causing air leakage, keeping his home warmer in winter and cooler in summer all for less energy.

According to an article published by The Hill, it will cost American homeowners on average 7.6% more to heat their home this year, with the National Energy Assistance Directors Association (NEADA) reporting staggering increases across the board. Electricity will see the highest increase with a projected spike of 10.2%, with certain regions (including the West, South, and Midwest) seeing nearly 20% jumps.

Boden added, “It’s no secret that these cost increases have become a monthly, even daily, struggle for consumers. With overall costs of living showing no signs of slowing, homeowners have what feels like very little options. Our team is proud to have launched Thermahood as a solution, one built with affordability, durability, and convenience in mind. We look forward to offering support to families this winter season as they work to stay warm while not breaking the bank.”

Thermahood is available on Amazon.com and Walmart.com, with a 10 pack costing $99.99.

For more information, visit: https://www.thermahood.com/

Amazon.com:

https://tinyurl.com/3j44t2ab

Walmart.com:

https://tinyurl.com/f53rufd6

About Thermahood and Founder/Director Vincent Boden:

Founded by Vincent Boden in 2013 and headquartered in Co. Down, Ireland near world-renowned Royal County Down Golf Course, Thermahood was launched after more than two decades of mechanical engineering acumen and owning/running a drywall business that often found solutions to common insulation issues. A specialist supplier and installer of partitions, ceilings, insulation and dry-wall (sheetrock) systems, Boden Drylining undertook substantial projects for a range of developers, main contractors, retail, commercial and self-build clients. For more than a decade, Thermahood has provided customers with a simple solution to energy waste while working towards a more comfortable, safer future. An additional bonus, Thermahood also creates an effective moisture barrier, reducing the risk of condensation and problems like mold, timber rot, and roof damage. Thermahood also improves home air quality by reducing air flow, and acts as a sound and dust barrier, keeping rooms free of insects and unwelcome pests. A 10-pack costs $99.99.

