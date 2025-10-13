Mountain Peaks Family Practice Warns Utah Valley Residents: Lingering Fall Coughs May Signal More Than a Cold

At this time of year, a little proactive care can save a lot of downtime. We’re not just treating symptoms—we’re helping families stay ahead of seasonal illness.” — Dr. Robert Durrans, owner and practitioner

OREM, UT, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As temperatures drop and families spend more time indoors, many Utah Valley residents are finding themselves coughing, sneezing, and wondering whether it’s just a cold—or something more serious. Providers at Mountain Peaks Family Practice say this fall’s combination of viruses, allergens, and dry air is creating the perfect environment for overlapping respiratory illnesses.

“When symptoms linger more than a week or seem to come back after starting to clear, that’s a sign your body might be fighting more than a simple cold,” said Dr. Robert Durrans, owner and lead physician at Mountain Peaks Family Practice. “That’s when we want to see you, because early treatment can prevent complications.”

A Perfect Storm of Seasonal Illness

Fall in Utah typically brings a surge in respiratory cases, but this year’s early temperature swings have amplified that effect. Lower humidity dries out nasal passages, making it easier for viruses to take hold. Meanwhile, fall allergies continue to flare, creating additional inflammation that weakens the body’s defenses.

“When your sinuses are already irritated from allergies, bacteria and viruses have an easier time settling in,” Dr. Durrans explained. “That’s why we often see patients who start with mild congestion but end up with sinus or ear infections if symptoms go untreated.”

This overlap makes it difficult for patients to distinguish between conditions such as the common cold, sinus infections, RSV, flu, and COVID-19—all of which share similar early symptoms.

When a Cough Deserves Attention

While many coughs resolve on their own, lingering symptoms can signal complications.

“A cough that wakes you up at night or keeps you from breathing deeply can affect your sleep, your mood, and even your immune recovery,” Dr. Durrans said. “We can often pinpoint the cause and help you heal faster.”

Depending on the underlying issue, treatment may include nasal sprays, short courses of antibiotics, or breathing therapies to calm airway irritation—especially for those with asthma or reactive airways following viral illness.

Steps to Stay Healthy This Fall

Mountain Peaks Family Practice encourages patients to take proactive measures as Utah transitions fully into fall:

- Get your flu shot and COVID booster now. It takes about two weeks for full protection.

- Stay hydrated to keep airways moist and mucus thin.

- Use a humidifier at night to ease sinus irritation.

- Ventilate your home daily with fresh air to lower viral buildup.

- Manage allergies early to prevent secondary infections.

When to Call Your Doctor

Patients should schedule an appointment if:

- A fever lasts more than three days

- Sinus pressure becomes painful

- Cough or congestion lasts longer than 10–14 days

- Breathing feels labored or wheezy

- Symptoms improve, then worsen again

“At this time of year, a little proactive care can save a lot of downtime,” Dr. Durrans said. “We’re not just treating symptoms—we’re helping families stay ahead of seasonal illness.”

