23rd State Unveils SHAKE Glitter Drops: The First Cannabis Beverage Enhancer That Adds Sparkle and a Gentle Buzz

MN, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 23rd State, a Minnesota-born cannabis lifestyle brand, today announced the launch of SHAKE Glitter Drops , the first-of-its-kind beverage enhancer that combines hemp-derived THC with shimmering, food-safe glitter. Designed for adults 21+ seeking stylish alternatives to alcohol, SHAKE transforms ordinary drinks into sparkling, cannabis-infused experiences that celebrate self-expression and modern living.SHAKE Glitter Drops represent a bold reimagining of cannabis consumption, moving beyond traditional edibles and beverages to create a customizable, visually stunning product. Each portable dropper bottle contains microdose-friendly amounts of hemp-derived THC and CBG, allowing users to add their preferred dose to any beverage—from sparkling water and juice to cocktails and mocktails—without altering the drink's flavor."We created SHAKE for people who want cannabis to fit seamlessly into their lifestyle, not the other way around," said a spokesperson for 23rd State. "The glitter isn't just fun—it's a statement. It says cannabis can be joyful, stylish, and part of how we celebrate ourselves and each other."The product's distinctive shimmer comes from food-grade, flavorless glitter that catches light as it swirls through beverages, creating an Instagram-worthy aesthetic that appeals to style-conscious consumers. But SHAKE is more than visual appeal—it delivers a controlled, predictable cannabis experience through precisely measured doses that users can adjust based on their preferences and tolerance.Each batch of SHAKE Glitter Drops is third-party lab tested and compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill, containing only legal hemp-derived cannabinoids. Customers can verify testing results through QR codes on every bottle, ensuring transparency and peace of mind. The microdose-friendly formula encourages responsible use with the brand's guiding principle: "start low and go slow.""The cannabis industry has evolved beyond the stereotypes of the past," the spokesperson added. "SHAKE is for brunch with friends, creative afternoons, quiet evenings of self-care—moments where you want to add a little sparkle and a gentle buzz without the hangover or calories of alcohol."23rd State's creation of SHAKE draws inspiration from early 1900s Swedish cannabis tonics, reimagined for contemporary consumers who value both heritage and innovation. The brand name itself honors Minnesota as the 23rd state to legalize adult-use cannabis, reflecting the company's commitment to equity and repairing harm caused by prohibition.The launch of SHAKE Glitter Drops addresses growing consumer demand for sophisticated cannabis alternatives to alcohol. Recent industry surveys show that over 40% of adults are actively seeking to reduce alcohol consumption, with many turning to cannabis products that offer social enjoyment without next-day regrets.SHAKE's versatility makes it ideal for various occasions and settings. Users can add drops to morning smoothies for creative energy, afternoon mocktails for relaxed socializing, or evening beverages for unwinding after a long day. The portable dropper format fits easily in purses, pockets, or travel bags, bringing the sparkle anywhere.To celebrate the launch, 23rd State is offering SHAKE Glitter Drops at 30% off for a limited time. The product is available for purchase online and at select retailers throughout Minnesota and states where hemp-derived THC products are legal.About 23rd State23rd State is a Minnesota-born cannabis lifestyle brand committed to equity, innovation, and style. Named to honor Minnesota as the 23rd state to legalize adult-use cannabis, the company creates safe, legal, hemp-derived THC products that offer modern alternatives to alcohol. Through products like SHAKE Glitter Drops, 23rd State is redefining cannabis culture with experiences that are joyful, responsible, and built for celebration. All products are Farm Bill compliant, lab-tested, and designed for adults 21+.

