Endless Night Returns to New Orleans with 2025 Vampire Ball: 'Vampires of the Silver Screen'

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Endless Night Productions announces the return of its internationally renowned Endless Night Vampire Ball weekend, taking place October 30 – November 2, 2025, at the legendary House of Blues New Orleans. This year’s theme, “Vampires of the Silver Screen,” pays homage to a century of iconic vampire films that have shaped cinematic history and pop culture.

From the haunting shadows of Nosferatu (1922) and Bela Lugosi’s unforgettable Dracula (1931), to the Gothic elegance of Hammer Horror’s Horror of Dracula (1958) and Dracula: Prince of Darkness (1966), the theme captures the evolution of vampires in film. Contemporary influences include Sinners (2025), Nosferatu (2024), Babylon (2024), and the lush visual legacy of Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992).

This year’s main event will feature a live performance by legendary rock band Razed in Black, known for their genre-defying sound and devoted following.

The weekend opens on Devil’s Night, Thursday, October 30, with immersive pre-events, and culminates on Saturday, November 1 with the flagship New Orleans Vampire Ball, widely considered the most elaborate vampire masquerade in the world.

House of Blues New Orleans

225 Decatur Street, French Quarter

“Endless Night is more than a party. It’s a cultural ritual that blends costume, music, and myth in the city most suited for it,” said Father Sebastiaan, founder and impresario of Endless Night Vampire Ball. “This year, we invite guests to embody the legacy of vampires in film—from the black-and-white era to modern cinematic visions.”

The New Orleans Vampire Ball attracts guests from around the globe, uniting creative communities, artists, and fans of gothic and alternative culture. Attendees are encouraged to interpret the “Vampires of the Silver Screen” theme through fashion, makeup, and storytelling. A curated Pinterest board offers partygoers costume inspiration.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2025-endless-night-new-orleans-vampire-ball-tickets-1069124442989

Special discount code: Zedkiel

