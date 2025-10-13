Fulcrum Contracting Launches Advanced TPO Commercial Roofing Services to Meet Demand for Energy-Efficient Solutions

CT, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fulcrum Contracting, a trusted roofing and siding contractor with over 20 years of experience serving Connecticut businesses and homeowners, today announced the expansion of its commercial roofing division with specialized TPO (Thermoplastic Polyolefin) roofing installation and repair services. This launch addresses the increasing demand from Connecticut commercial property owners seeking energy-efficient, durable, and cost-effective flat roof solutions.TPO roofing has emerged as one of the fastest-growing commercial roofing materials in the United States, valued for its white reflective surface that significantly reduces cooling costs, exceptional resistance to UV rays and chemical exposure, and proven durability in Connecticut's variable climate conditions. Fulcrum's TPO service is designed specifically for commercial buildings, warehouses, retail centers, and multi-unit residential properties across Fairfield County, New Haven County, and Hartford."Commercial property owners in Connecticut face unique roofing challenges—from heavy snow loads in winter to intense summer heat," said a spokesperson for Fulcrum Contracting. "TPO roofing solves multiple problems at once: it's energy-efficient, weather-resistant, and built to last 20-30 years with proper maintenance. We're excited to bring this proven technology to more businesses across the state."Fulcrum's TPO installation process utilizes heat-welded seams that create a watertight bond stronger than the membrane itself, eliminating the weak points common in traditional roofing systems. The company's experienced installation teams are trained in the latest TPO techniques and use premium materials that meet or exceed industry standards for fire resistance, wind uplift, and thermal performance.Connecticut's climate presents specific challenges for commercial roofing systems, including freeze-thaw cycles that can damage conventional roofs, high winds from coastal storms, and temperature extremes that stress roofing materials. TPO's flexible membrane and reinforced construction make it ideally suited to withstand these regional conditions while maintaining its protective and energy-saving properties."Many business owners don't realize how much money they're losing through their roof," the spokesperson added. "A reflective TPO roof can reduce cooling costs by 20-30 percent in summer months. For a warehouse or retail building, that translates to thousands of dollars in annual savings—plus the peace of mind that comes with a watertight, low-maintenance roof."The TPO roofing service complements Fulcrum's comprehensive commercial roofing offerings, which include EPDM rubber roofing, PVC membrane systems, metal roofing, and silicone coating applications. This full-service approach allows Fulcrum to recommend the optimal roofing solution based on each building's specific requirements, budget, and long-term performance goals.Fulcrum Contracting's team works closely with commercial property managers and building owners to minimize business disruption during installation. The company provides detailed project timelines, insurance documentation support, and warranty-backed installations that protect the property owner's investment for decades.As a licensed and insured Connecticut contractor, Fulcrum brings deep knowledge of state and local building codes, insurance requirements, and climate considerations that out-of-state contractors often lack. This local expertise ensures that every TPO installation meets regulatory standards while delivering the performance Connecticut businesses demand.About Fulcrum ContractingFulcrum Contracting is a Connecticut-based roofing and siding contractor with over 20 years of experience serving residential and commercial clients throughout Fairfield County, New Haven County, Hartford, Bridgeport, Stamford, and surrounding areas. The company specializes in residential roofing (asphalt shingles, metal, rubber, flat, and low-slope systems), commercial roofing (TPO, EPDM, PVC, metal, and silicone coatings), and vinyl siding installation and repair. Licensed, insured, and committed to quality craftsmanship, Fulcrum delivers roofing and siding solutions built to withstand Connecticut's demanding climate.

