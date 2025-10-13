1905 New Media Honors 120-Year Legacy with Modern Brand Refresh

1905 New Media’s new visual identity features a modern logo, expanded color palette and contemporary typography that create a more cohesive and modern feel.

Fourth-generation family business unveils refreshed identity and new website, reflecting company growth and a clear vision for the future

Since consolidating our brands and launching the 1905 New Media parent brand in 2020, we have grown exponentially, and our refresh captures that evolution.” — John Meilink, President of 1905 New Media.

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 1905 New Media, an award-winning integrated marketing agency and two-time Inc. 5000 honoree, today announced its companywide rebrand. The refresh highlights the 120-year evolution of the company’s identity while establishing a clear vision for the future. In addition to a revamped website, 1905 New Media is introducing an updated logo and typography, expanded color palette, new mission and vision statements, and reimagined core values.“There are many reasons why a brand decides to reposition its identity, but they all point back to the need for change,” said John Meilink, President of 1905 New Media . “For 1905 New Media, this meant aligning with new audiences, addressing outdated designs and ensuring internal consistency across all platforms. Since consolidating our brands and launching the 1905 New Media parent brand in 2020, we have grown exponentially, and our refresh captures that evolution.”Across 120 days, 1905 New Media evaluated every aspect of the existing brand strategy to determine which elements would carry forward and which would be reimagined. While aspects of the brand remain, notable changes were made. The updated mission and vision emphasize innovation and clarity, while newly defined core values align with the agency’s collaborative culture and client-focused approach. The new visual identity features a modern logo, expanded color palette and contemporary typography that create a more cohesive and modern feel. Together, the rebrand connects 1905 New Media’s 120-year legacy of communication to its digital future and reinforces its evolved mission: help businesses grow by harnessing modern technologies to deliver customized solutions and bring clarity to the complex.Complementing the rebrand, 1905 New Media’s redesigned website, launched on Oct. 9, captures the full spectrum of the agency’s integrated marketing services. Experience the reimagined brand by watching the announcement video. To learn more about 1905 New Media, visit 1905newmedia.com.About 1905 New Media1905 New Media is an integrated marketing agency based in St. Louis, specializing in branding, digital marketing, custom website and software development, public relations, commercial printing, and data analytics. Through its proven approach, 1905 New Media helps businesses grow by harnessing modern technologies to deliver customized solutions and bring clarity to the complex. Fourth-generation owner John Meilink launched 1905 New Media as the next generation of Thomson Printing, Creative & Graphics, a family-owned business whose founding dates back to the year 1905. For 120 years, the company has continuously transformed and stayed at the forefront of technological advancements to meet and exceed its clients’ needs. The company operates offices in St. Charles and Olivette, Missouri, as well as Chicago.

1905 New Media Re-Brand Announcement

