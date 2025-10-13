U.S. Sanitary Ware Market to Witness Comprehensive Growth by 2025 | Geberit AG, LIXIL Group

The US sanitary ware market garnered $4.16 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $5.68 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4% from 2018 to 2025.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the US sanitary ware market held a revenue of $4.16 billion in 2017 and is likely to garner $5.68 billion by 2025, thereby growing at a CAGR of 4% from 2018 to 2025. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the key winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market share, key segments, and competitive landscape.Growing trend of concept bathrooms, increase in bathroom boutiques, surge in home sales, and growth in online retail are the factors that propel the growth of the U.S. sanitary ware market. However, environmental issues along with stringent regulations restrain the growth of the market. On the other hand, opportunities to expand business on online platforms are likely to offer opportunities for the growth of the market.Based on product types, the toilet sinks/water closets segment held over one-third of the market share in 2017 and is likely to maintain its dominance through 2025. This is due to high unit prices and maximum volume sales. Nonetheless, the pedestals segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period, 2018 - 2025.Based on materials, the ceramics segment was the largest market in 2017, capturing more than three-fourths of the market share. It would maintain its dominance through 2025 and also grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.4% through the forecast period. This is due to the versatility and pleasant appearance of ceramic, making it the most popular material used by manufacturers to manufacture high-quality sanitary fittings.Among distribution channels, the wholesale distribution segment held 76.5% of the market share in 2017 and would maintain its dominance through 2025. This is due to low product prices, capabilities to provide sanitary ware in bulk volumes and lower lead time. However, the retail distribution segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.3% through 2025.The key market players analyzed in the report include Geberit AG, LIXIL Group Corporation, Jaquar Group, HSIL Limited, LAUFEN Bathrooms AG, CERA Sanitaryware Limited, Corona, Kohler Co., TOTO Ltd., Lecico Egypt, Masco Corporation (Delta Faucet Company), Elkay Manufacturing Company, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc., Villeroy & Boch, Duravit AG, and USCT Bath.

