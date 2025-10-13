FlowFi Launches Fractional CFO Services to Give Businesses Strategic Financial Leadership Without the Full-Time Cost

NY, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FlowFi, a tech-enabled financial services platform connecting growing businesses with elite finance experts, today announced the launch of its Fractional CFO service . This new offering provides startups and mid-market companies with executive-level financial strategy, forecasting, and decision support at a fraction of the cost of hiring a full-time Chief Financial Officer.The Fractional CFO service addresses a critical gap faced by businesses generating $1M to $10M+ in annual revenue: the need for sophisticated financial leadership before they can justify a six-figure executive hire. FlowFi's expert-matching platform pairs each client with seasoned CFOs who have specific experience in their industry, whether ecommerce, SaaS, or professional services."Every founder reaches a point where tracking revenue isn't enough—you need someone who can build a financial roadmap," said a spokesperson for FlowFi. "Our Fractional CFO service gives you that strategic partner who's seen your challenges before, without the commitment of a full-time hire."FlowFi's Fractional CFO experts provide comprehensive services including budgeting and forecasting, KPI tracking and dashboard creation, cash flow management and runway analysis, fundraising preparation and investor relations support, scenario planning for growth decisions, and strategic financial guidance for M&A or exits. Each engagement is customized based on the company's stage, goals, and complexity.Unlike traditional consulting arrangements that bill by the hour with unpredictable costs, FlowFi offers transparent, flexible engagement models that scale with business needs. Clients can access their CFO through regular strategic sessions, async communication, and on-demand expertise during critical decision points—all supported by FlowFi's technology platform that ensures seamless collaboration."Most founders are making million-dollar decisions with incomplete financial data," the spokesperson added. "Should we expand to a new market? Can we afford these new hires? What's our actual customer acquisition cost? These aren't bookkeeping questions—they're strategic ones that require CFO-level insight."The Fractional CFO service is designed to integrate seamlessly with FlowFi's existing bookkeeping, FP&A, and tax services, creating a comprehensive financial operations solution. For companies already working with FlowFi for day-to-day financial tasks, adding fractional CFO support provides continuity and deeper strategic value from professionals who already understand their business.FlowFi's expert vetting process ensures that every CFO in their network brings proven experience from high-growth companies, technical expertise in financial modeling and analysis, and the ability to translate complex financial concepts into actionable business strategy. The platform's matching algorithm considers industry experience, company stage, and specific challenges to pair each client with the right expert.The launch comes as more businesses seek flexible alternatives to traditional hiring models. Recent surveys indicate that over 60% of founders cite financial planning and cash flow management as top operational challenges, yet many cannot justify the $200,000+ cost of a full-time CFO.About FlowFiFlowFi is an expert-powered financial services platform built for growing businesses. By connecting founders and operators with elite bookkeepers, CFOs, tax strategists, and HR professionals, FlowFi delivers high-quality financial operations through flexible, tech-enabled partnerships. The company serves startups and mid-market businesses across ecommerce, SaaS, and service sectors, providing clarity, speed, and expert insight without the overhead of in-house teams.

