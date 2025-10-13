Kellers Roofing & Restoration Introduces Revolutionary Roof Rejuvenation Service to Extend Roof Life

IN, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kellers Roofing & Restoration, a leading home improvement contractor serving central and northern Indiana, today announced the launch of its innovative roof rejuvenation service . This cost-effective alternative to full roof replacement can extend the life of aging asphalt shingle roofs by up to five years, helping Indiana homeowners save thousands of dollars while maintaining their home's protection and curb appeal.The roof rejuvenation treatment applies a specially formulated, eco-friendly soybean oil-based solution that penetrates asphalt shingles to restore flexibility and waterproofing properties lost over time due to sun exposure and weather damage. The service is ideal for roofs between 10-15 years old showing early signs of aging but not yet requiring complete replacement."We're always looking for ways to provide more value to our customers," said a spokesperson for Kellers Roofing & Restoration. "Roof rejuvenation is a game-changer for homeowners who aren't ready for the expense of a full replacement but want to protect their investment. For a fraction of the cost, we can add years of life to their existing roof."The process involves thoroughly cleaning the roof surface, inspecting for any necessary minor repairs, and applying the rejuvenation treatment using professional-grade equipment. The bio-based formula absorbs into the shingles within 24-72 hours, restoring the petrochemical oils that keep shingles pliable and weather-resistant. The treatment also improves granule adhesion, helping prevent the granule loss that leads to roof deterioration.Indiana's extreme weather conditions—from scorching summer heat to harsh winter freezes—accelerate roof aging and can shorten the typical 20-25 year lifespan of asphalt shingles. Kellers' roof rejuvenation service addresses this regional challenge by reversing weather-related damage before it becomes critical."Many homeowners don't realize their roof can be rejuvenated," the spokesperson added. "They see curling shingles or slight wear and assume replacement is their only option. Our rejuvenation service gives them another choice—one that's environmentally friendly, budget-conscious, and can delay replacement for years."The roof rejuvenation service complements Kellers' comprehensive roofing solutions, which include new roof installation, emergency repairs, storm damage assessment, and insurance claim support. Kellers' experienced team conducts thorough roof inspections to determine whether rejuvenation is appropriate or if replacement is necessary, ensuring homeowners receive honest recommendations tailored to their specific situation.The treatment typically costs 15-20 percent of a full roof replacement and can be completed in one day for most residential properties. Unlike roof coatings or sealants, the rejuvenation formula penetrates the shingle rather than sitting on top, providing longer-lasting results without altering the roof's appearance or voiding manufacturer warranties.About Kellers Roofing & RestorationKellers Roofing & Restoration is a full-service home improvement contractor based in Carmel, Indiana, specializing in roofing, siding, gutters, flooring, painting, drywall, plastering, and water damage restoration. With decades of experience serving residential and commercial clients throughout central and northern Indiana, Kellers is committed to quality craftsmanship, exceptional materials, and customer care that delivers peace of mind.

