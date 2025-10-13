Cod Fish Oil Market Size worth USD 1.1 Billion Globally, by 2031 at a CAGR of 10%

Cod Fish Oil Market

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global cod fish oil market size was generated $432.4 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $1.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10% from 2022 to 2031.The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A27924 Cod is a demersal fish species that belongs to the family Gadidae, mostly found at the bottom of the sea or lakes. Cod liver oil is manufactured from the liver of the cod fish. Cod liver oil is a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin A, and vitamin D. U.S. is one of the significant consumers of cod liver oil. The demand for cod liver oil in pharmaceutical applications has increased due to the high concentration of omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin A, and vitamin D in it. Moreover, regular cod liver oil can reduce the risk of heart failure, anxiety, eye diseases, chronic diseases, and glaucoma. Hence, the demand for omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin A, and vitamin D can increase the consumption of cod fish oil.Moreover, the governments of various countries have imposed quota regulations, which limit fishing and in turn, hamper cod fish oil production. In addition, the quota manages the sustainability of the fishing of the Cod Fish Oil Industry . The European Union has imposed country-wise TAC (Total Allowable Catches) and quota to strictly regulate the volume and frequency of fishing activities in the region. As a result, the manufacturers do not get enough raw fish for oil extraction, which results in a production shortfall. these quotas can impact on the Cod Fish Oil Market Growth in the forecast period.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cod-fish-oil-market/purchase-options According to top-level CXOs, cod fish oil is considered one of the rich sources of omega-3 fatty acids and vitamins. The rise in health awareness among consumers leads to the consumption of cod fish oil. In the global fish oil market, the demand for cod fish oil is high. Owing to its medical benefits such as chronic diseases, mental health, and cardiovascular disease. Omega 3 is an essential fatty acid; that cannot be made by the human body. Cod liver oil has anti-inflammable properties, which can reduce the risk of heart disease, obesity, inflammatory bowel diseases, arthritis, Alzheimer's, and psoriasis, and also help to fight cancer. Hence, the rise in demand for long-chain omega-3 fatty acids primarily drives the global cod fish oil market growth. Moreover, Atlantic cod and Pacific cod have major consumer and producer countries in the global market.Cod fish oil helps in maintaining a healthy balance between omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, which helps in reducing the inflammatory processes in the human body. Moreover, it helps in lowering the risks of coronary heart diseases as well as maintaining normal blood pressure and normal bold lipid values. Furthermore, cod fish oil is a beneficial supplement for pregnant women and kids as it is an important component in balanced nutrition. Thus, the effective benefits of cod fish oil are one of the key factors owing to which it is used in the pharmaceutical industry, which boosts the growth of the cod fish oil market.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A27924 The rise in demand for omega 3 in human nutrition applications, such as supplements, and pharmaceutical nutraceuticals foster the demand for cod fish oil. China, Japan, U.S., are the major consumer and producer countries in the global market.Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific region held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly three-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The North America region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period.The key players analyzed in the global cod fish oil industry report include BARLEAN’S ORGANIC OILS, LLC, and BLUELINE FOODS INDIA PVT. LTD, CARLSON LABS, LYSI HF, NESTLE S.A, NORDIC NATURALS INC, NOW HEALTH GROUP, INC, OLVEA GROUP, THE PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY, and WN PHARMACEUTICALS.Trending Reports:Ketogenic Diet Food Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ketogenic-diet-food-market-A16884 Ashwagandha Extract Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ashwagandha-extract-market-A16876 CBD Wine Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cbd-wine-market-A16911

