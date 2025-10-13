Global Distribution System Market Valued at $7.5 Billion in 2022, Expected to Hit $15.4 Billion by 2032

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " Distribution System Market Reach USD 15.4 Billion by 2032 at 7.8% CAGR Globally." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global distribution system market was valued at $7.5 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $15.4 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2023 to 2032.Get Research Report Sample Pages :Driving FactorsRise in levels of globalization drives the market growth. In addition, advancements and modernization of technology primarily drive the growth of the market. However, rising implementation costs and complexity and the difficulty of integration are primarily are expected to hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, enhanced effectiveness and output are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market.Market SegmentationThe distribution system market is segmented on the basis of component, application and region. On the basis of component, it is divided into software and services. On the basis of application, it is fragmented into hotels and resorts, cruises, car rental, aviation, and others. On the basis of region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.Key PlayersThe key players profiled in the distribution system industry are Amadeus IT Group SA, Sabre GLBL Inc., Travelport, Pegasus, TravelSky Technology Limited., Sirena-Travel JSC, SiteMinder, INFINI, TravelPerk and Kiu System Solutions. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the distribution system industry.Procure Complete Research Report Now :Recent Partnership in the Distribution System MarketIn March 2023, Amadeus partnered with SAS, following the signature of the new agreement, the flag-carrier benefited from Amadeus Altéa for the distribution of advanced merchandising offers via NDC. Travel sellers able to access SAS NDC-sourced content through the Amadeus Travel Platform in addition to the existing non-NDC content. Agents continue to play an essential role for SAS, with the new partnership providing technology to efficiently offer content through the travel seller channel.In June 2021, Qatar Airways extended its partnership with Amadeus, embracing NDC solutions to enhance its retailing capabilities, to strengthen distribution and IT partnership. The airline signed a Letter of Agreement with Amadeus to confirm Amadeus's continued role as its long-term distribution and IT partner, realizing the importance of the travel agent channel to support its aggressive expansion goals. Through the Amadeus Travel Platform, Qatar Airways was able to provide content via NDC to travel agencies and businesses worldwide. As a result, in this following stage of travel, the airline enhanced its retailing capabilities, continued to execute on its omni-channel distribution plan, and expanded its global reach.In November 2023, easyJet holidays, the UK’s fastest-growing tour operator, partnered with SiteMinder, for software platform that unlocks the full revenue potential of hotels, to provide its 5000 listed hotels the ability to become bookable until the last minute. The partnership helps easyJet holidays integrated into SiteMinder’s platform, so listed hotels can offer dynamic room rates to travellers and make their full inventory bookable. Listed hotels now maximize their yield and inventory in high-compression times when they need to fill their remaining rooms at the best possible price. This is made possible by their ability to sell all of their rooms on easyJet trips.Recent Collaboration in the Distribution System MarketIn November 2023, Paytm collaborated with global travel technology company Amadeus to redefine travel experience with Artificial Intelligence. Under this collaboration, for the next three years, the company able to integrate Amadeus's expansive travel platform, enhancing the travellers' experience from search to booking, and finally to payment. Leveraging Amadeus' advanced automation and New Distribution Capability (NDC), technologies enabling Paytm to secure precise results and establish a consistent and robust travel shopping ecosystem.In November 2023, AirAsia MOVE, formally known as AirAsia Superapp, collaborated with SiteMinder, for software platform that unlocks the full revenue potential of hotels, to offer a wider range of hotels and accommodations to travellers on its platform. The collaboration allows AirAsia MOVE to tap into SiteMinder’s thousands of hotel customers in the Asian region, while enabling SiteMinder’s customers to offer more value-added deals such as SNAP, the exclusive flight-and-accommodation travel package, to millions of AirAsia MOVE users.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (340 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/distribution-system-market/purchase-options By region, North America garnered the highest share, holding nearly one-third of the global distribution system market revenue in 2022, and is projected to retain its dominance by 2032, owing to increased focus on technological advancements and infrastructure development aiding the growth of the distribution system market. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period, owing to an increased need for strong distribution networks and efficient order fulfillment processes, which is expected to fuel the market growth in Asia-Pacific.By application, the hotel and resort segment accounted for nearly one-third of the global distribution system market share in 2022 and is expected to dominate by 2032, owing to leveraging GDS by hotels, and resorts to resourcefully manage their room availability, charges, and promotions, ensuring maximum residence and revenue generation in aiding the growth of the distribution system market. By application, the hotel and resort segment accounted for nearly one-third of the global distribution system market share in 2022 and is expected to dominate by 2032, owing to leveraging GDS by hotels, and resorts to resourcefully manage their room availability, charges, and promotions, ensuring maximum residence and revenue generation in aiding the growth of the distribution system market. The car rental segment is also expected to display the fastest CAGR of 10.4% throughout the forecast period, owing to helping companies to keep a tab on the extensive network of travel agents and online platforms, which helps in increasing their visibility and bookings. 