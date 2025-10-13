10.1% CAGR : Consumer Cybersecurity Software Market to Grow from $7.8 Billion in 2022 to $20.2 Billion by 2032

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “ Consumer Cybersecurity Software Market by Offering (Application Security, Network Security, Identity Theft Protection, Infrastructure Protection Software, Password Management Software, and Others), Deployment Mode (On-premise and Cloud), and Device Type (PC/Laptop Security Software, Smartphone Security Apps, Tablet Security Software, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2032”. According to the report, the consumer cybersecurity software industry generated $7.8 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $20.2 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 10.1% from 2023 to 2032.Prime Determinants of GrowthThe key factors positively affecting the consumer cybersecurity software market include rise in the number of sophisticated cyberattacks and extensive adoption and deployments of digital technologies. However, high costs associated with consumer cybersecurity software solutions, and lack of skilled professionals, and technical complexities in the deployment of security solutions hinder the market growth. However, favorable government initiatives and investments to strengthen security infrastructure and growing demand for cybersecurity services offer lucrative growth opportunities for market players.Request Sample Pages: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A18442 The antivirus software segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast periodBy offering, the antivirus software segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-thirds of the consumer cybersecurity software market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This is attributed to the growing need for a high level of personalization, one of the primary reasons enterprises are increasing their investment in the consumer cybersecurity software market. However, the other segment is expected to attain the largest CAGR of 13.5% from 2023 to 2032 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. There is increase in demand for specific protection solutions for each type of connected device due to increase in variety of these electronics devices.The on-premises segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast periodBy deployment mode, the on-premises segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing for more than three-fifths of the consumer cybersecurity software market revenue, owing to rise in demand for consumer cybersecurity software for cloud-based services, which is fueling the market growth for the global market in enterprises. However, the cloud segment is expected to attain the largest CAGR of 11.4% from 2023 to 2032 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. The growing trend of remote work often involves the use of cloud-based applications and services, which is expected to propel the cloud segment growth in the global market during forecast period.Buy this Complete Report (350 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:The smartphone security apps segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast periodBy device type, the smartphone security apps segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than one-fourth of the consumer cybersecurity software market revenue, owing to increase in the adoption of security solutions in smartphone applications has led to the development of completely advanced programs that adhere to the maintenance of security systems, which further contribute the global market growth in this sector. However, the tablet security software segment is expected to attain the largest CAGR of 13.8% from 2023 to 2032 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. It provides various security benefits to tablet users.North America region to maintain its dominance by 2032By region, the North America segment held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the consumer cybersecurity software market revenue. increase in the usage of consumer cybersecurity software in businesses to improve businesses and the customer experience is anticipated to propel the growth of the market in this region. However, the MEA segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 15.5% from 2023 to 2032. Countries such as Saudi Arabia, South Africa and UAE are at the forefront, embracing digital technologies to enhance their effectiveness and competitiveness, further expected to contribute to the growth of the market in this region.Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A18442 Leading Market Players: -AVG TechnologiesCisco System, Inc.CyberArk Software Ltd.Fortinet, Inc.IBM CorporationJuniper Networks, Inc.Microsoft CorporationSophos Ltd.Symantec CorporationTrend Micro IncorporatedThe report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the consumer cybersecurity software market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different countries. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 :Passenger Security Equipment Market :SSL VPN Market :Application Container Market :Cloud-based VDI Market :𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐮𝐬 :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.