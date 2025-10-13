Storage in Big Data Market Anticipated to Hit USD 132 Billion by 2032: Persistence Market Research Study

Storage in Big Data Market

In 2025, services will lead the big data storage market with a 44.2% share, driven by growing demand for expert lifecycle management

BRENTFORD, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, October 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global storage in big data market is witnessing unprecedented growth due to the rapid digital transformation across industries and the exponential increase in data generation. Valued at US$63.4 Billion in 2025, the market is projected to reach US$132 Billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period. Organizations across BFSI, healthcare, retail, and IT are increasingly adopting cloud-based and hybrid storage solutions to manage growing volumes of structured and unstructured data efficiently. Advanced storage technologies such as object storage, distributed storage systems, and high-performance data lakes are driving this surge, enabling enterprises to extract actionable insights while ensuring scalability and security.

The leading segment in the market is cloud storage solutions, owing to their flexibility, cost-effectiveness, and ability to support real-time analytics. Geographically, North America dominates the market, driven by the presence of major technology providers, high digital adoption rates, and early implementation of AI and IoT-driven storage solutions. The growing demand for centralized data management and compliance with stringent data governance regulations further strengthens the market position in this region.

Key Highlights from the Report:

The global storage in big data market is projected to double from 2025 to 2032.

Cloud storage remains the fastest-growing segment by product type.

BFSI and healthcare sectors are primary contributors to market demand.

North America leads due to technological advancements and early adoption.

Rising adoption of AI and analytics solutions is accelerating storage needs.

Hybrid and multi-cloud storage solutions are gaining traction globally.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type: The storage in big data market is broadly segmented into cloud storage, on-premises storage, and hybrid storage solutions. Cloud storage is emerging as the preferred choice for enterprises due to its scalability and reduced capital expenditure. On-premises storage still holds relevance in highly regulated sectors, such as healthcare and finance, where data privacy and compliance are critical. Hybrid storage solutions are increasingly adopted to balance performance, cost, and security, combining the best of both cloud and on-premises storage capabilities.

By End-User: The market caters to diverse industries, including BFSI, healthcare, retail, IT & telecom, and government. BFSI remains a dominant segment due to large-scale data processing requirements for customer analytics, fraud detection, and regulatory compliance. Healthcare providers are rapidly adopting big data storage for electronic health records, patient data analytics, and telemedicine. Meanwhile, retail companies leverage big data storage for personalized marketing, inventory optimization, and predictive sales analytics.

Regional Insights

North America continues to dominate the storage in big data market due to high investments in AI, cloud computing, and IoT technologies. The presence of major technology players and advanced infrastructure further strengthens market growth.

Asia-Pacific, however, is emerging as a high-growth region, driven by rapid digital adoption, expanding IT services, and increased government initiatives promoting smart cities and digital transformation across industries.

Market Drivers

The primary drivers include exponential growth in data generation, rising cloud adoption, and increasing demand for real-time analytics. Enterprises are investing in scalable storage solutions to accommodate big data workloads and leverage insights for strategic decision-making.

Market Restraints

Challenges such as data security concerns, high initial investment costs for advanced storage solutions, and complex data management requirements can restrain market growth. Organizations need robust security frameworks to protect sensitive data, especially in regulated industries.

Market Opportunities

Emerging technologies like AI, IoT, and edge computing present significant opportunities for market expansion. Growing adoption of hybrid and multi-cloud storage models allows businesses to optimize costs while ensuring high availability and data resilience.

Reasons to Buy the Report

✔ Gain insights into market trends, forecasts, and growth drivers.

✔ Understand competitive strategies of key players in storage in big data.

✔ Explore detailed market segmentation by product type and end-user.

✔ Evaluate regional trends and potential growth opportunities.

✔ Leverage actionable recommendations for investment and strategic planning.

Company Insights

Key Players Operating in the Market:

IBM Corporation

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

NetApp, Inc.

Hitachi Vantara

Oracle Corporation

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Microsoft Corporation

Recent Developments:

IBM launched an AI-driven storage solution integrating cloud and on-premises systems for seamless big data management in 2024.

AWS expanded its high-performance cloud storage services in Asia-Pacific to cater to growing enterprise demand for scalable big data solutions in early 2025.

