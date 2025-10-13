America Mortgages Closes $18M Asset-Backed Bridge Loan on Beverly Hills Luxury Estate for HNW International Client

$18M Asset-Backed Bridge Closed by America Mortgages for Beverly Hills Estate

America Mortgages structured an $18M, 18-month bespoke bridge loan for a Beverly Hills estate

What sets us apart is not just our experience — it’s our access to international lenders, speed of execution, and ability to tailor flexible solutions that private banks and their clients demand.” — Robert Chadwick, CEO

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- America Mortgages , a leading provider of U.S. real estate financing for non-resident investors , has successfully closed an $18 million asset-backed bridge loan on a luxury estate in Beverly Hills, California. The property, long held as a corporate retreat by a prominent Indonesian business leader, is now being prepared for sale.Faced with the desire to unlock equity prior to listing the property, the client was referred by their Swiss private bank to America Mortgages’ Singapore office. Leveraging its global expertise and fast-track underwriting capabilities, America Mortgages structured a bespoke 18-month bridge loan with no monthly payments and a highly competitive single-digit interest rate—an exceptional feat in the U.S. asset-based lending space.“Foreign national lending is what we do every day, and this transaction highlights how our global reach and deep understanding of cross-border lending needs allow us to serve high-net-worth clients at the highest level,” said Robert Chadwick, CEO of America Mortgages. “What sets us apart is not just our experience — it’s our access to international lenders, speed of execution, and ability to tailor flexible solutions that private banks and their clients demand.”Asset-backed bridge loans like this are increasingly sought after by international investors, family offices, and global entrepreneurs who require immediate liquidity from U.S. real estate holdings without selling the asset. America Mortgages offers these loans with streamlined approvals, no U.S. credit requirements, and full alignment with private wealth management strategies.About America MortgagesAmerica Mortgages is part of the Global Mortgage Group Pte Ltd (GMG), a Singapore based high-net-worth real estate financing firm with a presence in over 12 countries and a combined 100+ years of mortgage lending expertise. With a mission to make U.S. real estate financing accessible and frictionless for non-residents, GMG and America Mortgages continue to lead the market in foreign national and expat mortgage solutions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.