Rising Air Travel and Fleet Modernization Propel Aircraft Engines Market to USD 157.5 Bn by 2032, Growing at 10.8% CAGR

Aircraft Engines Market

The aircraft engines market is led by North America, driven by turbofan engines, with strong growth across commercial, military, and regional aviation segments

BRENTFORD, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, October 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global aircraft engines market is witnessing robust growth, driven by the continuous expansion of commercial aviation, defense requirements, and increasing investments in aerospace technology. According to Persistence Market Research, the market is expected to grow from US$ 76.8 billion in 2025 to US$ 157.5 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 10.8% over the forecast period. This growth trajectory underscores the rising demand for fuel-efficient, high-performance, and technologically advanced aircraft engines across both commercial and military aviation segments.

The aircraft engines market has experienced significant transformation over the last decade, driven primarily by advancements in engine technology and increased air travel demand worldwide. With rising globalization, urbanization, and an expanding middle class, airlines are investing heavily in newer, more efficient fleets. High demand for narrow-body and wide-body aircraft further fuels the market, as modern engines offer better fuel efficiency and reduced emissions, aligning with environmental regulations.

The leading segment in this market remains turbofan engines, owing to their efficiency, reliability, and suitability for long-haul commercial flights. Geographically, North America dominates the market due to the presence of major aircraft manufacturers, high defense expenditure, and extensive airline networks. The region's robust aerospace infrastructure, coupled with favorable government policies supporting R&D in engine technology, positions it as the most lucrative market. Asia Pacific, however, is emerging as a rapidly growing region due to increasing air travel, rising aircraft orders, and government initiatives to modernize fleets.

Key Highlights from the Report

• The global aircraft engines market is projected to nearly double from US$ 76.8 Bn in 2025 to US$ 157.5 Bn by 2032.

• Turbofan engines are the leading segment, contributing the largest revenue share across commercial aviation applications.

• North America is the dominant region, driven by technological advancements and extensive airline operations.

• Asia Pacific is expected to record the highest growth rate, fueled by increasing aircraft deliveries and expanding passenger traffic.

• Rising investments in next-generation engine technologies, such as geared turbofans and hybrid-electric propulsion systems, are major growth drivers.

• Stringent environmental regulations are prompting manufacturers to focus on sustainable and fuel-efficient engine designs.

Market Segmentation

The aircraft engines market can be segmented based on engine type, aircraft type, and end-user. In terms of engine type, turbofan engines, turboprop engines, and turbojet engines are the key categories, with turbofans dominating due to their operational efficiency and adaptability for both narrow-body and wide-body aircraft. The turboprop segment, while smaller, is significant for regional aviation, offering fuel efficiency for short-haul routes.

From an aircraft type perspective, commercial aircraft account for the largest market share, followed by military aircraft and business jets. Commercial aviation growth is primarily driven by increased passenger traffic and fleet modernization programs, whereas military aircraft demand is sustained by defense modernization and strategic deployments globally. End-users such as airlines, defense forces, and private jet operators significantly influence procurement patterns, prioritizing performance, reliability, and lifecycle maintenance costs.

Regional Insights

North America continues to dominate the aircraft engines market, owing to the presence of key manufacturers such as Pratt & Whitney, General Electric, and Honeywell. The United States, in particular, benefits from strong R&D capabilities, high defense expenditure, and a robust domestic aviation industry. The region's mature airline networks and high passenger traffic contribute to consistent demand for both new and replacement engines.

Asia Pacific is emerging as a high-growth region, driven by increasing air travel, favorable government policies, and expanding airline fleets. Countries such as China and India are witnessing a surge in commercial aircraft orders, which is accelerating demand for fuel-efficient and advanced engine technologies. Investments in regional aviation infrastructure, airport expansion, and domestic airline operations further bolster growth in this region.

Market Drivers

The primary drivers for the aircraft engines market include technological advancements, growing air passenger traffic, and rising defense budgets. Airlines are increasingly investing in next-generation engines that offer enhanced fuel efficiency, lower emissions, and reduced maintenance costs. These engines not only comply with international environmental regulations but also contribute to operational cost savings for airlines.

Additionally, global defense modernization programs and strategic military deployments are boosting the demand for high-performance military aircraft engines. The development of hybrid-electric and sustainable aviation engines is another significant driver, as governments and organizations focus on reducing aviation's carbon footprint. Increasing aircraft deliveries in emerging markets also sustain growth, particularly in the Asia Pacific region.

Market Restraints

Despite positive growth, the aircraft engines market faces certain restraints. High manufacturing and maintenance costs are significant challenges, particularly for turbofan engines used in commercial aircraft. Airlines and defense organizations must make substantial investments in procuring and maintaining advanced engines, which can impact overall adoption rates.

Volatility in fuel prices also affects market growth, as rising operational costs may delay fleet expansion or engine replacement programs. Additionally, stringent regulatory standards require manufacturers to continuously invest in R&D, which increases production costs and may limit growth for smaller market players. Economic uncertainties and global geopolitical tensions can further hinder investments in new aircraft engine technologies.

Market Opportunities

The aircraft engines market presents numerous opportunities, particularly in emerging economies and next-generation engine technologies. Growing air travel in Asia Pacific and the Middle East offers significant prospects for engine manufacturers, as airlines expand fleets to accommodate rising passenger demand.

Technological innovations, such as hybrid-electric propulsion, geared turbofan engines, and alternative fuel integration, open new avenues for growth. Manufacturers investing in green aviation technologies can gain a competitive edge as environmental regulations tighten globally. Additionally, the trend toward engine retrofitting and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services provides recurring revenue opportunities and ensures long-term market stability.

The key players studied in the report include:

Key players operating in the global aircraft engines market include:

• Advanced Atomization Technologies Inc.

• Enjet Aero

• Engine Alliance

• Safran Group

• Pratt & Whitney

• Rolls-Royce

• MTU Aero Engines AG

• CFM International

• General Electric Company

• ITP Aero

• New Hampshire Ball Bearing (MinebeaMitsumi Aerospace)

Recent Developments:

General Electric announced the launch of a next-generation fuel-efficient turbofan engine designed for commercial aircraft, emphasizing sustainability and reduced emissions.

Pratt & Whitney unveiled a collaboration with airlines in Asia to introduce advanced engine maintenance solutions and performance monitoring systems to optimize operational efficiency.

Future Opportunities and Growth Prospects

The future of the aircraft engines market is promising, with sustained growth expected across all regions. Continuous technological innovations and rising air travel demand will drive investments in next-generation engines, including hybrid-electric and sustainable propulsion systems. Opportunities in emerging markets, particularly Asia Pacific and the Middle East, are expected to accelerate market expansion.

Manufacturers focusing on fuel-efficient and environmentally friendly engines will benefit from tightening emission standards and airline cost optimization initiatives. Additionally, increasing partnerships between OEMs and airlines for performance-based maintenance solutions are likely to create new revenue streams. The integration of AI and digital monitoring in engine operations presents further avenues for growth, ensuring that the aircraft engines market continues on a robust upward trajectory through 2032.

