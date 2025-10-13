IBN Technologies’ DevSecOps Automation Transforms Security and Efficiency in U.S. Enterprise Software

IBN Technologies: Expert in Outsourced Finance and Accounting Services

IBN Tech leverages DevSecOps Automation to enhance U.S. enterprise software security, efficiency, and compliance.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In today’s accelerated digital landscape, organizations face immense pressure to deliver software rapidly. However, the pursuit of speed often exposes them to substantial security vulnerabilities. DevSecOps Automation is redefining software development practices by incorporating security into every phase of the lifecycle from planning and coding to testing and deployment. This approach ensures that applications are secure by design, protecting organizations from costly threats and reputational setbacks.Addressing the critical need for secure and agile software delivery, IBN Tech is actively implementing DevSecOps Automation to enhance its development processes. By aligning development, security, and operations teams within a unified framework, IBN Tech is fostering innovation while upholding strict security measures. This strategic evolution strengthens the company’s technological offerings and reinforces its commitment to delivering reliable and secure solutions in a highly dynamic digital environment.Elevate your development process with a complimentary expert review.Start with a Free Consultation – https://www.ibntech.com/free-consultation-for-cloud/ Overcoming Security Gaps in Fast-Paced DevelopmentContemporary software development is confronted with security challenges that cannot be mitigated through legacy methods:• Fragmented security solutions creating operational silos and blind spots• Compliance processes handled manually, resulting in delayed releases and elevated audit risks• Developer pushback toward security gates perceived as chokepoints• Difficulty bridging DevSecOps startups skill shortages in under-resourced teams• Complexities of integrating Infrastructure as Code scanning and Static Application Security Testing into existing CI/CD pipelinesTransformative DevSecOps Automation Services from IBN TechIBN Tech delivers a full suite of DevSecOps Automation services that embed security across the development lifecycle to address pressing software challenges:✅ DevSecOps Assessment & Roadmap: Conducts maturity scans to identify gaps in tools, culture, and pipelines, generating a roadmap for both immediate and strategic improvements.✅ Secure CI/CD Integration: Integrates security tools like SAST, SCA, and DAST into CI/CD pipelines (e.g., SonarQube, Fortify, Snyk), automating scans and enforcing compliance. This ensures secure devops practices throughout.✅ Secure Cloud DevOps Pipelines: Secures AWS and Azure cloud deployments using "policy as code" to prevent misconfigurations and maintain operational security.✅ Secure Code Practices & Developer Enablement: Provides developers with secure coding standards, targeted training, and triage workflows delivering actionable vulnerability feedback.✅Governance, Compliance & Reporting: Automates evidence collection for compliance with SOC 2, ISO 27001, GDPR, HIPAA, and other frameworks, reducing audit complexity while offering end to end devops services.Secure and Efficient Software Delivery Through DevSecOpsOrganizations are adopting DevSecOps Automation services to accelerate software releases while embedding security across all stages of the development lifecycle.• A leading financial company transformed its development pipeline by embedding automated security testing, continuous monitoring, and compliance controls directly into CI/CD workflows.• This approach led to a 40% decrease in early-stage critical vulnerabilities, a 30% improvement in release speed, and enabled teams to innovate confidently without compromising security.Future-Proofing Software Delivery with DevSecOps AutomationAs organizations accelerate their digital roadmaps, integrated security processes are vital to achieving secure, compliant, and agile software delivery. MRFR estimates the DevSecOps Automation market at $6.59 billion in 2022, with growth to $23.5 billion by 2032, emphasizing the growing demand across industries for security and compliance solutions.This surge is driven by widespread cloud adoption, evolving cyber threats, and multi-industry efforts in IT, telecom, healthcare, government, and retail to implement automation and resilience with leading DevSecOps vendors. IBN Technologies is well-equipped to help clients realize these objectives. Its DevSecOps Automation platform enables seamless cloud-native security, continuous compliance automation, and delivery of production-ready code that keeps pace with business innovation.Through Policy as Code, SAST, IaC scanning, and automated evidence collection for global compliance frameworks, IBN Technologies provides risk reduction, audit assurance, and operational agility. In a world dominated by continuous delivery and sophisticated cyber threats, security cannot be secondary. Partnering with IBN Technologies represents a decisive investment in DevSecOps Automation, operational efficiency, and market differentiation.Related Services-1. Cloud Consulting and Migration Services- https://www.ibntech.com/cloud-consulting-and-migration-services/ 2. BCDR Services - https://www.ibntech.com/microsoft-office-365-migration-support-services/ 3. Microsoft Office 365 Migration and Support Services- https://www.ibntech.com/business-continuity-disaster-recovery-services/ 4. Cloud Managed Services- https://www.ibntech.com/cloud-managed-services/ About IBN Technologies IBN Technologies LLC is a global outsourcing and technology partner with over 26 years of experience, serving clients across the United States, United Kingdom, Middle East, and India. With a strong focus on Cybersecurity and Cloud Services, IBN Tech empowers organizations to secure, scale, and modernize their digital infrastructure. Its cybersecurity portfolio includes VAPT, SOC & SIEM, MDR, vCISO, and Microsoft Security solutions, designed to proactively defend against evolving threats and ensure compliance with global standards. In the cloud domain, IBN Tech offers multi-cloud consulting and migration, managed cloud and security services, business continuity and disaster recovery, and DevSecOps implementation—enabling seamless digital transformation and operational resilience.Complementing its tech-driven offerings, IBN Tech also delivers Finance & Accounting services such as bookkeeping, tax return preparation, payroll, and AP/AR management. These are enhanced with intelligent automation solutions like AP/AR automation, RPA, and workflow automation to drive accuracy and efficiency. Its BPO Services support industries like construction, real estate, and retail with specialized offerings including construction documentation, middle and back-office support, and data entry services.Certified with ISO 9001:2015 | 20000-1:2018 | 27001:2022, IBN Technologies is a trusted partner for businesses seeking secure, scalable, and future-ready solutions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.