IBN Technologies’ DevSecOps Automation Enhances U.S. Developer Productivity and Security Standards

IBN Technologies: Expert in Outsourced Finance and Accounting Services

IBN Tech leverages DevSecOps Automation to boost U.S. developer productivity, security, and compliance standards.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The modern digital environment demands software delivery at unprecedented speeds, yet such acceleration often introduces significant security risks. DevSecOps Automation is revolutionizing the way organizations approach development by embedding security throughout the software lifecycle—from initial design and coding to testing and deployment. With security integrated at every step, applications are inherently protected, minimizing vulnerabilities and safeguarding companies from financial and reputational damage.Recognizing the critical role of secure, efficient software development, IBN Tech has positioned itself at the forefront of DevSecOps Automation adoption. By integrating development, security, and operations teams within a cohesive framework, IBN Tech enables innovation while enforcing strong security standards. This strategic initiative not only enhances the company’s software capabilities but also highlights its dedication to delivering secure, trustworthy solutions in an increasingly digital and complex business landscape.Learn how to safeguard your applications with professional insights.Start with a Free Consultation – https://www.ibntech.com/free-consultation-for-cloud/ DevSecOps Challenges Demanding Rapid SolutionsThe software development landscape faces pressing security challenges that require immediate strategic intervention:• Disjointed security tools producing blind spots and fragmented processes• Manual compliance management causing deployment delays and audit exposure• Resistance from development teams against security checkpoints seen as chokepoints• Teams lacking sufficient DevSecOps expertise to meet operational needs• Integration hurdles for Infrastructure such as Code scanning and Static Application Security Testing within current CI/CD pipelinesIBN Tech DevSecOps Service OfferingsIBN Tech’s DevSecOps Automation platform integrates security into software development, providing solutions to common operational and compliance challenges:✅ DevSecOps Assessment & Roadmap: Performs maturity assessments to identify tooling, cultural, and pipeline gaps, offering a roadmap for immediate fixes and long-term improvements.✅ Secure CI/CD Integration: Embeds SAST, SCA, and DAST into CI/CD pipelines (e.g., SonarQube, Fortify, Snyk), automating scans and maintaining compliance standards for secure DevOps.✅ Secure Cloud DevOps Pipelines: Applies "policy as code" practices in AWS and Azure environments to prevent misconfigurations and secure cloud operations.✅ Secure Code Practices & Developer Enablement: Enables developers with secure coding guidelines, hands-on training, and triage workflows delivering actionable feedback on vulnerabilities.✅ Governance, Compliance & Reporting: Streamlines automated evidence collection for compliance with SOC 2, ISO 27001, GDPR, HIPAA, and other frameworks, lowering audit burdens and assisting DevSecOps startups in meeting regulatory requirements.Transforming Development Pipelines with Integrated SecurityEnd to end DevOps services have enabled enterprises to accelerate delivery timelines while fortifying security at every step of development.• A prominent financial services firm enhanced its CI/CD workflows by integrating automated security assessments, continuous monitoring, and compliance checks.• The outcome included a 40% reduction in critical vulnerabilities during early development stages, a 30% faster release cycle, and teams empowered to innovate securely.Strategic DevSecOps Automation for Modern EnterprisesAs companies accelerate digital initiatives, strong security practices are critical for achieving secure, compliant, and agile software delivery. MRFR projects that the DevSecOps Automation market, worth $6.59 billion in 2022, will expand to $23.5 billion by 2032, reflecting rapid industry growth and an urgent, cross-sector need for robust security and compliance.The expansion is driven by accelerated cloud adoption, sophisticated cyber threats, and cross-industry efforts in IT, telecom, healthcare, government, and retail to adopt automation and enhance resilience. IBN Technologies is strategically positioned to support these objectives. Its DevSecOps Automation platform allows enterprises to integrate cloud-native security, automate compliance, and deliver production-ready code that drives innovation.Combining Policy as Code, SAST, IaC scanning, and automated evidence collection for global compliance standards, IBN Technologies delivers risk mitigation, audit readiness, and operational efficiency. In today’s landscape of continuous delivery and persistent cyber risks, organizations cannot treat security as an afterthought. Partnering with IBN Technologies is a strategic commitment to DevSecOps vendors, automation, security, and competitive advantage.Related Services-1. Cloud Consulting and Migration Services- https://www.ibntech.com/cloud-consulting-and-migration-services/ 2. BCDR Services - https://www.ibntech.com/microsoft-office-365-migration-support-services/ 3. Microsoft Office 365 Migration and Support Services- https://www.ibntech.com/business-continuity-disaster-recovery-services/ 4. Cloud Managed Services- https://www.ibntech.com/cloud-managed-services/ About IBN Technologies IBN Technologies LLC is a global outsourcing and technology partner with over 26 years of experience, serving clients across the United States, United Kingdom, Middle East, and India. With a strong focus on Cybersecurity and Cloud Services, IBN Tech empowers organizations to secure, scale, and modernize their digital infrastructure. Its cybersecurity portfolio includes VAPT, SOC & SIEM, MDR, vCISO, and Microsoft Security solutions, designed to proactively defend against evolving threats and ensure compliance with global standards. In the cloud domain, IBN Tech offers multi-cloud consulting and migration, managed cloud and security services, business continuity and disaster recovery, and DevSecOps implementation—enabling seamless digital transformation and operational resilience.Complementing its tech-driven offerings, IBN Tech also delivers Finance & Accounting services such as bookkeeping, tax return preparation, payroll, and AP/AR management. These are enhanced with intelligent automation solutions like AP/AR automation, RPA, and workflow automation to drive accuracy and efficiency. Its BPO Services support industries like construction, real estate, and retail with specialized offerings including construction documentation, middle and back-office support, and data entry services.Certified with ISO 9001:2015 | 20000-1:2018 | 27001:2022, IBN Technologies is a trusted partner for businesses seeking secure, scalable, and future-ready solutions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.