IBN Technologies’ DevSecOps Automation Enhances Compliance and Agility in U.S. Software Development

IBN Technologies: Expert in Outsourced Finance and Accounting Services

IBN Tech leverages DevSecOps automation to ensure secure, agile, and compliant software delivery in the U.S.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an era defined by rapid technological advancements, the pressure to accelerate software delivery has never been higher. However, speed often comes at the expense of security, leaving organizations vulnerable to threats. DevSecOps automation is reshaping software development practices by incorporating security into every stage of the lifecycle from planning and coding through testing and deployment. This integrated model ensures that security is foundational, not supplementary, helping organizations prevent costly breaches and protect their reputation.To meet the growing demand for secure, agile development, IBN Tech is pioneering the adoption of DevSecOps automation to strengthen its software delivery capabilities. By unifying development, security, and operations teams under a streamlined framework, IBN Tech is promoting innovation without compromising on security. This forward-looking strategy enhances the company’s technological solutions while underscoring its commitment to delivering reliable and secure products in a digitally complex environment. IBN Tech’s approach is ideal for DevSecOps startups seeking to embed security from day one.Get expert guidance on secure and agile software development today.Start with a Free Consultation – https://www.ibntech.com/free-consultation-for-cloud/ Security and Compliance Pressures in Modern DevelopmentModern development initiatives are increasingly challenged by security issues that traditional practices cannot resolve:• Siloed security tools resulting in fragmented visibility and blind spots• Manual compliance procedures slowing releases and increasing audit risk• Developers perceiving security gates as process bottlenecks• Inability to fill DevSecOps skill gaps, leaving teams under-resourced• Complexity in incorporating Infrastructure as Code scanning and Static Application Security Testing into CI/CD pipelinesEnd-to-End DevSecOps Services by IBN TechIBN Tech offers a complete end to end devops services suite, seamlessly embedding security into every stage of software development to solve critical challenges:✅ DevSecOps Assessment & Roadmap: Conducts a comprehensive maturity scan identifying gaps in tools, culture, and pipelines, producing a strategic roadmap for both immediate and future improvements.✅Secure CI/CD Integration: Integrates tools like SAST, SCA, and DAST into CI/CD pipelines (e.g., SonarQube, Fortify, Snyk), automating scans and enforcing security compliance.✅ Secure Cloud DevOps Pipelines: Uses "policy as code" to safeguard AWS and Azure environments, preventing misconfigurations and ensuring secure operational practices.✅ Secure Code Practices & Developer Enablement: Empowers developers with secure devops best practices, targeted training, and triage workflows that provide actionable vulnerability insights.✅ Governance, Compliance & Reporting: Automates compliance evidence collection across SOC 2, ISO 27001, GDPR, HIPAA, and other frameworks, reducing audit overhead.DevSecOps Drives Faster, Safer Software DevelopmentWith DevSecOps automation services, companies are achieving faster software delivery while ensuring security is embedded in each development stage.• A leading financial organization optimized its development pipeline with automated security testing, continuous monitoring, and compliance automation within CI/CD workflows.• As a result, the company reduced early-stage vulnerabilities by 40%, shortened release cycles by 30%, and allowed development teams to innovate without compromising security.Driving Innovation with Secure DevSecOps AutomationAs digital strategies accelerate, organizations must adopt comprehensive security processes to ensure secure, compliant, and agile software delivery. MRFR notes that the DevSecOps automation market, valued at $6.59 billion in 2022, is projected to reach $23.5 billion by 2032, highlighting the urgent, industry-wide requirement for security and compliance solutions.This momentum is fueled by broad cloud adoption, increasingly complex cyber threats, and multi-industry initiatives—spanning IT, telecom, healthcare, government, and retail focused on automation and resilience. IBN Technologies is uniquely positioned to help clients realize these goals. Its developer-first DevSecOps automation platform facilitates cloud-native security integration, continuous compliance, and production-ready code that aligns with business growth.Leveraging Policy as Code, SAST, IaC scanning, and automated compliance evidence collection, IBN Technologies provides risk reduction, audit assurance, and operational agility. Organizations can partner confidently with leading DevSecOps vendors to implement solutions tailored to business needs. In a world of continuous software delivery and persistent cyber threats, organizations cannot defer security. Partnering with IBN Technologies is a clear investment in DevSecOps automation, secure automation, operational efficiency, and competitive differentiation.Related Services-1. Cloud Consulting and Migration Services- https://www.ibntech.com/cloud-consulting-and-migration-services/ 2. BCDR Services - https://www.ibntech.com/microsoft-office-365-migration-support-services/ 3. Microsoft Office 365 Migration and Support Services- https://www.ibntech.com/business-continuity-disaster-recovery-services/ 4. Cloud Managed Services- https://www.ibntech.com/cloud-managed-services/ About IBN Technologies IBN Technologies LLC is a global outsourcing and technology partner with over 26 years of experience, serving clients across the United States, United Kingdom, Middle East, and India. With a strong focus on Cybersecurity and Cloud Services, IBN Tech empowers organizations to secure, scale, and modernize their digital infrastructure. Its cybersecurity portfolio includes VAPT, SOC & SIEM, MDR, vCISO, and Microsoft Security solutions, designed to proactively defend against evolving threats and ensure compliance with global standards. In the cloud domain, IBN Tech offers multi-cloud consulting and migration, managed cloud and security services, business continuity and disaster recovery, and DevSecOps implementation—enabling seamless digital transformation and operational resilience.Complementing its tech-driven offerings, IBN Tech also delivers Finance & Accounting services such as bookkeeping, tax return preparation, payroll, and AP/AR management. These are enhanced with intelligent automation solutions like AP/AR automation, RPA, and workflow automation to drive accuracy and efficiency. Its BPO Services support industries like construction, real estate, and retail with specialized offerings including construction documentation, middle and back-office support, and data entry services.Certified with ISO 9001:2015 | 20000-1:2018 | 27001:2022, IBN Technologies is a trusted partner for businesses seeking secure, scalable, and future-ready solutions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.