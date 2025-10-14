Amyloidosis Therapeutics Market Size to Hit US$ 8.20 Bn by 2032, Reports Persistence Market Research

amyloidosis therapeutics market

The amyloidosis therapeutics market is expanding with rising disease awareness, early diagnosis, and advancements in targeted and personalized treatment options

BRENTFORD, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, October 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global amyloidosis therapeutics market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 5.17 Bn in 2025, with strong momentum expected to drive it to US$ 8.20 Bn by 2032, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% during the forecast period. This growth trajectory is supported by a rising global awareness of amyloidosis, significant advances in early detection technologies, and a robust pipeline of innovative therapeutics.

Historically, from 2019 to 2024, the market grew at a CAGR of 5.8%, largely driven by the integration of disease-modifying therapies and growing prevalence of AL (primary) and ATTR (transthyretin) amyloidosis. The emergence of RNA-based therapeutics and AI-driven diagnostic platforms is expected to further reshape the market landscape in the coming decade.

Key Industry Highlights

Chemotherapy remains the dominant treatment segment, holding ~33% of the market share in 2025.

Hospitals & clinics are projected to account for 51% of the market share in 2025, due to advanced diagnostic and treatment capabilities.

AI-integrated diagnostic tools are redefining early detection, particularly for cardiac amyloidosis (CA).

The market is increasingly driven by targeted and personalized therapeutics, such as tafamidis, patisiran, and inotersen.

North America will dominate regional revenue, capturing 47% of the global market in 2025.

Home care and remote treatment models are rapidly expanding in developed regions, particularly in North America and Europe.

Market Dynamics

Driver – Early Detection Powered by Advanced Diagnostic Technologies

Early and accurate diagnosis of amyloidosis is vital, especially for CA, where prognosis deteriorates rapidly without timely intervention. Technological advancements in echocardiography, cardiac MRI, and nuclear imaging have significantly enhanced diagnostic precision. Imaging tools combined with radiotracers can differentiate amyloid types and guide therapeutic decisions.

Emerging AI-powered solutions, including deep learning via CNNs, now detect cardiac amyloidosis at preclinical stages. Biomarkers, genomic analysis, and biopsy-confirmed diagnostics further support the stratification of amyloidosis subtypes, laying the foundation for personalized care pathways.

Restraint – High Therapeutic Costs and Accessibility Issues

The high cost of disease-modifying drugs, including tafamidis and RNA interference therapies like patisiran and inotersen, presents a significant barrier to widespread access. With annual treatment costs ranging from US$ 200,000 to over US$ 500,000, many healthcare systems, especially in low- and middle-income countries, struggle to absorb these expenses.

In the U.S., tafamidis (Vyndaqel) is priced at approximately US$ 225,000 per patient per year, far exceeding the standard cost-effectiveness thresholds. Even with insurance and reimbursement policies in place, affordability remains a challenge, deterring timely and equitable treatment.

Opportunity – Integration of Artificial Intelligence in Diagnosis

Artificial Intelligence is rapidly becoming integral to amyloidosis care. An international team led by MedUni Vienna developed a CNN-based model that demonstrated expert-level accuracy in identifying cardiac amyloidosis using scintigraphy imaging. AI models now offer the ability to screen large populations, assess risk factors, and predict disease progression with high accuracy.

This data-driven approach reduces diagnostic delays and supports physicians in choosing the most effective treatment early in the disease cycle. AI-enabled diagnostics are being rolled out in North America, Europe, and Asia, enhancing global standards of care.

Category-wise Analysis

Treatment Insights

Chemotherapy remains the leading treatment segment, largely driven by its efficacy in AL amyloidosis. High-dose melphalan combined with autologous stem cell transplant (ASCT) has been a cornerstone therapy. The approval of monoclonal antibodies like daratumumab has expanded therapeutic choices, particularly in refractory cases.

The immunosuppressive drugs segment is gaining momentum as a key component of combination regimens. Dexamethasone, lenalidomide, and pomalidomide are increasingly used to manage light-chain production and systemic inflammation, especially in relapsed/refractory patients.

End-user Insights

Hospitals and clinics are projected to maintain dominance, driven by the concentration of diagnostic and therapeutic infrastructure. These facilities offer advanced imaging, biopsy capabilities, and specialized care, including hematology, nephrology, and cardiology services.

The home care segment, though smaller, is expanding due to increasing acceptance of remote patient monitoring and telehealth services. This model is particularly relevant for chronic management in elderly populations across Europe and North America, where telemedicine programs support continuous care for amyloidosis patients.

Regional Insights

North America

North America is forecast to lead the global amyloidosis therapeutics market with a 47% share in 2025. The region benefits from high disease awareness, widespread access to diagnostics, and early adoption of novel therapeutics. Key drivers include the FDA approval of innovative treatments such as Amvuttra (vutrisiran) and Acoramidis (Attruby). The integration of AI into diagnostics, notably Ultromics’ EchoGo Amyloidosis, is enhancing precision medicine.

The U.S. healthcare ecosystem supports ongoing clinical trials, with strong insurance coverage mechanisms and advanced home healthcare services. BridgeBio’s Acoramidis, launched at a price point below tafamidis, is expected to improve treatment accessibility and competitiveness.

Europe

Europe’s amyloidosis therapeutics market is also growing rapidly, supported by robust regulatory systems and early adoption of innovative drugs. The EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, UK) are major contributors, with strong hospital networks and national rare disease strategies.

Germany, in particular, is expected to register the highest CAGR within the region, due to its network of 12 university hospitals and over 10,500 monitored amyloidosis patients in 2023. The UK’s National Amyloidosis Centre remains a key node for patient care, tracking over 6,400 patients and coordinating with community healthcare services.

Asia Pacific

The Asia Pacific market is on an accelerated growth path, driven by expanding healthcare access, government-supported rare disease initiatives, and faster regulatory approvals. China and Japan are leading regional growth. China’s amyloidosis landscape has been reshaped by NMPA’s fast-track approval of Darzalex Faspro and the inclusion of amyloidosis in its National Rare Disease List.

Japan, with its advanced use of cardiac PYP scans and early diagnostics, has streamlined patient management. Regional investment in RNA-based therapies and a rise in clinical trial activity are setting the stage for Asia Pacific to emerge as a key innovation hub in the global landscape.

Competitive Landscape

The global amyloidosis therapeutics market is highly competitive and innovation-driven. Leading players include Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson (Janssen), GSK plc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, Amgen Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novartis AG, Sanofi, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Specialized biotech firms such as Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Prothena Corporation, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals are at the forefront of RNA-based and monoclonal antibody therapies. These companies are driving research in ATTR and AL amyloidosis, leveraging genomics, AI, and biologics for targeted drug development.

Key Recent Developments

In March 2025, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals received FDA approval for AMVUTTRA® (vutrisiran) to treat ATTR-CM, expanding treatment options for cardiomyopathy patients.

In February 2025, the European Commission approved acoramidis (Beyonttra™) for wild-type and variant ATTR-CM, solidifying its role as an alternative to tafamidis.

BridgeBio Pharma launched Acoramidis (Attruby) in the U.S. as a cost-effective TTR stabilizer, aiming to increase market penetration and alleviate payer burden.

Key Players

Pfizer Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

GSK plc

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Amgen Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Novartis AG

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Merck KGaA

Sanofi

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

These companies are investing in mergers, acquisitions, and strategic alliances to expand their portfolios and regional presence.

Market Segmentation

By Treatment Type:

Chemotherapy

Immunosuppressive Drugs

Monoclonal Antibodies

RNAi Therapies

Small Molecule Stabilizers

By Amyloidosis Type:

AL (Primary)

ATTR (Hereditary and Wild-type)

AA (Secondary)

Localized

By End User:

Hospitals & Clinics

Homecare Settings

Specialty Clinic

Recent Developments

Launch of EchoGo Amyloidosis AI tool by Ultromics enhances precision diagnostics in North America.

FDA approvals for novel therapies including Vutrisiran and Acoramidis.

European Medicines Agency approval for vutrisiran and eplontersen expands patient access in the EU.

China’s NMPA approval for Darzalex Faspro and fast-track designations reflect proactive regulatory shifts.

Future Outlook

The amyloidosis therapeutics market is poised for sustained growth, fueled by technological innovation, regulatory support, and expanding global access. As AI-driven diagnostics mature and more cost-effective alternatives to existing high-cost therapies are launched, market accessibility is expected to improve.

By 2032, the global market will likely exceed US$ 8.20 Bn, shaped by an increasing demand for personalized medicine, strategic collaborations among pharmaceutical leaders, and government-backed rare disease initiatives. Asia Pacific and emerging markets will play a critical role in market expansion, while North America and Europe continue to lead innovation and early adoption.

