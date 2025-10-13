APRA launches Innovate Reconciliation Action Plan 2025-27

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) has released its Innovate Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP) for the period October 2025 to September 2027. This is APRA’s second Innovate RAP and third RAP since 2017.

The latest Reconciliation Action Plan builds on APRA’s previous commitments and focuses on four key themes:

Creating a working environment that increasingly attracts, retains and develops Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander employees.

Broadening the impact of our RAP activities throughout APRA’s five offices across Australia and forming local cultural connections.

Developing opportunities for more APRA employees to engage personally with First Nations people and cultures, growing their cultural awareness and contributing to reconciliation more directly in the broader Australian community.

Further exploring APRA’s specific role to promote reconciliation within its sphere of influence - in partnership with other financial regulators - in a way that aligns with APRA’s mandate.

The actions outlined in the RAP are designed to complement APRA’s inclusion and diversity (I&D) strategy and advance reconciliation within APRA.

Read APRA’s Innovate Reconciliation Action Plan for October 2025 - September 2027. Learn more about APRA's Inclusion & Diversity strategy.