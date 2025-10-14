Polygenic Risk Score Services Market Drivers 2025-2029: Regional Outlook and Sizing Analysis

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Polygenic Risk Score Services Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Polygenic Risk Score Services Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The market size for polygenic risk score services has significantly expanded in past few years. Projected to advance from $1.24 billion in 2024 and reach a value of $1.45 billion in 2025, it has a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.9%. This incredible growth during the historical period can be linked to the elevated occurrence of chronic diseases, heightened demand for tailor-made medicine, an increased recognition of genetic predispositions, a greater availability of consumer-oriented genetic testing, and a growing acceptance of genomic research within the healthcare sector.

The market for polygenic risk score services is predicted to experience substantial growth in the upcoming years, reaching a valuation of $2.68 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.5%. The progress forecasted for this period can be related to an increasing use of artificial intelligence within genomics, an escalated demand for preventative healthcare approaches, an upward trend in genomic research and development investments, a surge in the integration of genetic data with electronic health records, and the rising prevalence of polygenic risk score-based testing services. Key trends for the forecast period encompass the progression in polygenic risk score algorithms, breakthroughs in the integration of multi-omics data, advancements in ancestry-aware polygenic risk scoring, ongoing research and development in gene-environment interactions, and improvements in the applications of pharmacogenomics.

Download a free sample of the polygenic risk score services market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=28302&type=smp

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Polygenic Risk Score Services Market?

There is an increasing focus on personalized medicine, a healthcare approach that considers an individual's genetic, environmental, and lifestyle factors for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment, and it is expected to escalate the expansion of the polygenic risk score services market in the future. The growth of personalized medicine can be attributed to advancements in genomics which have furthered the understanding of individual genetic variations, allowing for more accurate and targeted treatments. This ultimately enhances patient outcomes and minimizes hit-and-miss in therapy. Polygenic risk score (PRS) services play a pivotal role in personalized medicine by evaluating numerous genetic variants to determine an individual's likelihood of developing particular diseases. This enables healthcare providers to develop patient-specific prevention strategies, early interventions, and bespoke treatment plans. For example, in February 2024, the Personalized Medicine Coalition, a US-based non-profit organization, reported that the FDA approved 16 new personalized treatments for rare disease patients in 2023, up from six in 2022. These included seven cancer drugs and three for other diseases and conditions. Hence, the rising focus on personalized medicine is fueling the growth of the polygenic risk score services market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Polygenic Risk Score Services Market?

Major players in the Polygenic Risk Score Services Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

• Illumina Inc.

• Endeavor Health Inc.

• Myriad Genetics Inc.

• The Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard

• BGI Group

• Invitae Corporation

• 23andMe Holding Co.

• Color Health Inc.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Polygenic Risk Score Services Sector?

Top firms within the polygenic risk score services industry are streamlining their focus towards crafting unique solutions like pharmacogenomics, with the goal to augment personalized treatment methods and boost the outcomes for patients. The term pharmacogenomics pertains to the research on how an individual's gene structure impacts their reaction to medication, thus paving the way for more tailored and precise treatment options. Take for instance, Bupa, a health insurance company headquartered in the UK, which debuted a new range of tests based on DNA designed to aid personalized health and wellness comprehension in July 2025. This range provides tailored detailings on medication reaction and the risk of disease, thereby promoting early detection as well as customized treatment plans for maladies such as cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease. Such tests are a preventive measure against potential side effects, optimizing the long-term health prognosis, and encouraging individuals to take preemptive action for their own and their family's health. The aim of such initiatives is to transition healthcare from being reaction-based treatment to a more preventive, precision health management system.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Polygenic Risk Score Services Market Growth

The polygenic risk score services market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Service Type: Genotyping, Sequencing, Data Analysis, Reporting, Other Service Types

2) By Application: Disease Risk Assessment, Personalized Medicine, Research, Other Applications

3) By End-User: Hospitals And Clinics, Research Institutes, Direct-to-Consumer, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Genotyping: Array-Based Genotyping, Targeted Genotyping, High-Throughput Genotyping

2) By Sequencing: Whole Genome Sequencing (Wgs), Whole Exome Sequencing (Wes), Targeted Sequencing

3) By Data Analysis: Polygenic Risk Prediction Algorithms, Bioinformatics And Statistical Analysis, Data Integration With Electronic Health Records (Ehr)

4) By Reporting: Clinical Reports For Healthcare Providers, Direct-To-Consumer (Dtc) Reports, Risk Stratification Reports (Disease-Specific)

5) By Other Service Types: Genetic Counseling Services, Data Storage And Cloud-Based Platforms, Prs Software And Toolkits

View the full polygenic risk score services market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/polygenic-risk-score-services-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Polygenic Risk Score Services Market By 2025?

In the Polygenic Risk Score Services Global Market Report 2025, North America held the most significant share in 2024. The most rapid expansion is predicted to be seen in Asia-Pacific. The report features a thorough analysis of several regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Polygenic Risk Score Services Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Dna Repair Drugs Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dna-repair-drugs-global-market-report

Soft Tissue Repair Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/soft-tissue-repair-global-market-report

Oligonucleotides Therapy Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/oligonucleotides-therapy-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.