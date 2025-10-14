The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) in Precision Medicine Market 2025: Trends, Growth Drivers & Future Outlook

Expected to grow to $12.03 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17%” — The Business Research Company

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) In Precision Medicine Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The market size of next-generation sequencing (NGS) in precision medicine has experienced significant growth in the past few years. The industry is projected to expand from $5.47 billion in 2024 to $6.42 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.3%. Factors such as augmented government support for genomics research, a surge in the occurrence of genetic disorders, development of nationwide biobank initiatives, a rising demand for targeted medicine and biomarker discovery, and the emergence of multi-omics platforms, have contributed to the growth during the historical period.

The market for next-generation sequencing (NGS) in precision medicine is predicted to experience substantial growth in the coming years, expanding to $12.03 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.0%. This projected growth during the forecasted period can be credited to an increasing demand for bespoke medicine, broader applications beyond human genomics, a higher cancer rate, an extension to detection of non-communicable diseases, and heightened awareness and availability of genetic testing. Key trends for the forecasted duration involve incorporating next-generation sequencing, bioinformatics pipelines powered by artificial intelligence, incorporation of superior imaging for improved diagnostics and treatment, enhancements in sequencing chemistry, and the creation of cloud-based bioinformatics.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) In Precision Medicine Market?

An increase in genetic disorders is predicted to fuel the expansion of the next-generation sequencing (NGS) in precision medicine market. Genetic disorders are diseases or conditions manifested due to anomalies in an individual's DNA, which could either be inherited or a result of mutations. As diagnostic technologies such as genetic screening and next-generation sequencing advance, doctors can recognize previously undetectable cases, resulting in increased reporting. Utilizing next-generation sequencing in precision medicine allows for the detection of genetic mutations for accurate diagnosis, customised treatments, and early interventions for genetic disorders. For example, the National Health Service, a UK government agency, reported in May 2024 that nearly 17,000 people in England lived with sickle cell disease, an inherited blood disorder, with around 250 new cases diagnosed annually. As a result, the growth of the next-generation sequencing (NGS) in precision medicine market is propelled by the rising incidence of genetic disorders.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) In Precision Medicine Market?

Major players in the Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) In Precision Medicine Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Eurofins Scientific SE

• Agilent Technologies Inc.

• Illumina Inc.

• Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

• Exact Sciences Corporation

• QIAGEN N.V.

• Natera Inc.

• Tempus Labs Inc.

• 10x Genomics Inc.

What Are The Top Trends In The Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) In Precision Medicine Industry?

Prominent firms within the precision medicine market for next-generation sequencing (NGS) are prioritising the development of cutting-edge solutions like multimodal DNA and RNA library kits, aiming to enhance the effectiveness and precision of genomic analyses. This lab kit empowers simultaneous sequencing library creation from both DNA and RNA, as part of a single workflow, granting thorough analysis of a sample’s genome and transcriptome. For example, in May 2024, Qiagen N.V., a German company specialising in sample and assay technologies for molecular diagnostics, unveiled the QIAseq Multimodal DNA and RNA Library Kit. This new solution for next-generation sequencing aids multiomic studies and bolsters precision medicine, by simplifying the process of DNA and RNA library creation from a singular sample. The kit is designed to support whole genome and transcriptome sequencing along with subsequent target enrichment, thus making multiomic studies achievable by merging optimised chemistry for both DNA and RNA. This kit diminishes the demand for large sample volumes and time-consuming processes that are common in individual DNA and RNA workflows. By improving multiomic research efficiency, this kit furthers precision medicine via superior biomarker discovery and knowledge of diseases, especially in the field of cancer studies.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) In Precision Medicine Market Growth

The next-generation sequencing (NGS) in precision medicine market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Product And Service: Sequencing Instruments, Consumables And Reagents, Library Preparation Kits, Bioinformatics Software, Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services

2) By Technology: Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS), Whole Exome Sequencing (Wes), Targeted Sequencing, Ribonucleic Acid (RNA) Sequencing, Single-Cell Sequencing

3) By Application: Oncology, Infectious Disease, Rare And Inherited Disorders, Prenatal And Reproductive Health, Pharmacogenomics

4) By End Use: Hospitals And Clinics, Academic And Research Institutions, Biopharmaceutical Companies, Diagnostic Laboratories, Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Subsegments:

1) By Sequencing Instruments: Benchtop Sequencers, High Throughput Sequencers, Portable Sequencers

2) By Consumables And Reagents: Sequencing Reagents, Sequencing Chips, Flow Cells, Sample Preparation Reagents

3) By Library Preparation Kits: Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) Library Preparation Kits, Ribonucleic Acid (RNA) Library Preparation Kits, Whole Genome Amplification Kits, Target Enrichment Kits

4) By Bioinformatics Software: Data Analysis Software, Data Management Software, Sequence Alignment Software, Variant Calling Software

5) By Next-Generation Sequencing Services: Whole Genome Sequencing Services, Whole Exome Sequencing Services, Targeted Sequencing Services, Ribonucleic Acid (RNA) Sequencing Services, Epigenomic Sequencing Services

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) In Precision Medicine Market By 2025?

In the 2025 Global Market Report for Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) In Precision Medicine, North America was identified as the dominant region for the year 2024. It is also anticipated that the Asia-Pacific region will experience the most rapid growth during the forecasted period. The report included an overview of several regions, namely Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

