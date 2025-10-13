Nature Positive Salmon Gold™ Sparkles in Mejuri’s Limited Edition Jewelry Collection

Regeneration’s Partnership with Mejuri Supports Habitat Restoration at Legacy Mine Sites

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mejuri, the global fine jewelry brand, announced its second, limited edition jewelry collection, that uses gold sourced exclusively from Regeneration’s Salmon Gold™ projects. Mejuri is the only jewelry to feature gold recovered from mine waste, from source to product, helping restore previously disturbed habitats.

A new exclusive jewelry line is released today, made from fully traceable 14k gold that helps restore streams and habitat at legacy mine sites in Alaska and the Yukon. Mejuri, one of Regeneration’s founding partners, is the only jewelry brand to produce a Salmon Gold™ line. Last year’s earrings were a huge success and quickly sold-out. This year, Mejuri expanded the Salmon Gold™ capsule collection to includes 3 rings and 1 earring, each featuring the Regeneration logo alongside the Mejuri logo.

“Consumer interest in Salmon Gold™ and Regeneration’s other metals is growing and creating a pull in the marketplace. This is good news for communities seeking to address the negative impacts of waste from mining. Together, Regeneration and Mejuri are setting the new bar for nature-positive solutions to decades old pollution” said Stephen D'Esposito, Founder and CEO of Regeneration.

Salmon Gold™ is Regeneration’s program with placer miners, restoration experts, and First Nations to recover gold from placer tailings and restore fish habitat for salmon and other species with a focus on Alaska, the Yukon, and British Columbia. The gold is recovered at our sites and then shipped to our partner refinery, Italpreziosi, a women-owned Italian B-corp. The gold products are then finished by Mejuri, with proceeds supporting ongoing restoration efforts at our Salmon Gold™ sites. The 2023 – 2024 season supported restoration of 1,650 linear meters of streams and 3.5 acres of upland habitat. This truly nature-positive jewelry is scaling with more projects seeking to participate.

“Our partnership with Mejuri tells a beautiful story, it demonstrates what’s possible when restoration is integrated into the re-mining value chain, from source to product,” said Dr. Olenka Forde, Geoscientist, Director of Strategy and Integration at Regeneration. “Our goal is to transform legacy mine sites into regenerative systems that provide a new source of metals for jewelry and other products.”

"We’re thrilled to introduce our second Salmon Gold™ collection," said Holly McHugh, VP of Sustainability & Social Impact at Mejuri. "It's a testament to our commitment to innovation and sustainability. Through our partnership with Regeneration, we’re helping transform legacy mining sites into assets for both the environment and local communities, proving that luxury jewelry can be a catalyst for positive change."



About Regeneration

Regeneration targets the growing inventory of legacy mine sites, both those in company portfolios and orphan sites where governments seek innovative approaches. We utilize new and proven technologies and methods to safely reprocess tailings, waste rock and water, and slag to recover minerals and metals. Earnings from the sale of these responsibly sourced materials help fund habitat restoration and transform former mine sites into ecological and community assets.

Contact

Olenka Forde

Director, Strategy & Integration, Regeneration

+1 604-849-1089

oforde@regeneration.enterprises

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.