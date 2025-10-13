Shyfrin Alliance Releases 'Colours Of Time' A Mystical Rock Journey Through Memory and Meaning

“Colours Of Time” is more than a song, it’s a meditation on how we experience life.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shyfrin Alliance unveils their latest single, “ Colours Of Time ,” a contemplative and richly textured track that continues their journey into the metaphysical realms of progressive rock. Guided by their newly affirmed motto, Music of the Mystic, Mystics of the Music, the band pushes sonic boundaries while invitinglisteners into a deeper emotional and philosophical experience.Building on the themes introduced in their previous release, “In the Shadow Of Time,” this new single explores the elusive nature of memory and perception. With intricate arrangements and poetic lyricism, “Colours Of Time” challenges conventional notions of time—suggesting we measure it not in minutes, but in moments, emotions, and meaning.“The Colours Of Time could be different—black, white, red… but I definitely loathe grey,” says Eduard Shyfrin, the visionary behind the project.About Shyfrin Alliance:Formed in the UK, Shyfrin Alliance is the artistic endeavor of Eduard Shyfrin—an awardwinning businessman, scientist, and musician. His work is rooted in Kabbalisticphilosophy, blending blues, ballads, and soft jazz with progressive rock textures to createa genre-defying soundscape. Eduard’s mission isn’t mass appeal—it’s the “popularity ofideas,” crafted for thinkers and seekers drawn to music with spiritual and intellectualdepth.Unlike mainstream artists chasing trends, Shyfrin Alliance stands apart with a brandbuilt on Music-Kabbalah-Mystics. As The Jerusalem Post noted, Eduard is “casting hisshadow over time” with a vision that transcends entertainment.“Colours Of Time” is now streaming on all major platforms. For fans of Pink Floyd,Peter Gabriel, and progressive rock with soul and substance, this is essential listening.For your review, check out "Colours Of Time" / https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qC6DinDsEck&list=RDqC6DinDsEck&start_radio=1 Connect with Shyfrin Alliance:• Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/shyfrin.alliance/ • Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/1CO30ZGs7QaqrP3KKdMzaj • Twitter: https://twitter.com/shyfrinalliance • Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shyfrinalliance/ • Website: https://shyfrinalliance.com/ • Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/shyfrin-alliance • YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@ShyfrinAlliance For press inquiries, interviews, or promotional materials, contact:KES Music Network, LLCkesmusic@aol.com or 312-321-6256

