CQDJ China’s Leading Fiberglass Roving Manufacturer, Expands Global Reach at Major Composites Expos

CHONGQING, CHONGQING, CHINA, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chongqing Dujiang Composites Co., Ltd. (CQDJ), a trusted name in the composites industry, is proud to announce its successful participation in several major international exhibitions, reinforcing its position as one of the premier Fiberglass Roving Manufacturers in China . With a legacy of over 50 years in composite materials development and innovation, CQDJ continues to advance global partnerships and showcase its extensive product portfolio to international markets. The company has become a symbol of reliability and innovation in fiberglass and composite solutions.Industry Outlook: A Booming Future for CompositesThe global composites industry is experiencing rapid growth, fueled by increasing demand across industries such as construction, automotive, aerospace, wind energy, and marine. Lightweight materials that offer high strength, durability, and resistance to corrosion are now crucial to industrial innovation. Fiberglass, in particular, has emerged as one of the most versatile and cost-effective reinforcements available.According to market forecasts, the global fiberglass composites market is expected to expand at a steady pace in the next decade. Growing investment in renewable energy, particularly wind power, is driving a surge in demand for fiberglass reinforcement materials such as roving, mats, and fabrics. Wind turbine blades, for example, require superior fiberglass rovings that combine strength with lightness, reducing costs while improving performance.Similarly, infrastructure projects around the world are utilizing fiberglass rebar and profiles for their superior performance compared to traditional steel reinforcement. These materials provide resistance to rust, longer service life, and cost savings over time. In the automotive industry, fiberglass composites are used to manufacture lighter vehicles that reduce emissions and improve energy efficiency, aligning with global sustainability goals.CQDJ is strategically positioned to benefit from this rising demand. By offering reliable, innovative, and high-performance fiberglass solutions, the company is not only addressing domestic needs but also strengthening its global presence. The company’s long-term dedication to quality and innovation ensures that it will remain a leader in shaping the future of the composites sector.Global Presence: Participation in Leading Composites ExposAs part of its international expansion, CQDJ has actively participated in major composites exhibitions worldwide, establishing connections with customers, distributors, and industry leaders. These events have enabled the company to showcase its products and gain valuable insights into global market trends.·JEC World (France): Recognized as the world’s largest composites show, JEC World provided CQDJ with an excellent platform to highlight its advanced fiberglass roving, mats, and fabrics to a diverse global audience. The company’s solutions for construction and automotive applications drew significant attention, particularly from European manufacturers seeking cost-effective and durable reinforcement solutions.· Composites Expo (Russia): At the Russian exhibition, CQDJ showcased its tailored solutions for infrastructure and industrial applications. Its Wholesale E-Glass Fiberglass Mat Products , known for excellent mechanical properties, ease of handling, and compatibility with polyester and epoxy resins, resonated strongly with regional demand. These mats are ideal for applications in boat hulls, storage tanks, and automotive panels where strength and resistance to corrosion are paramount.·China International Composites Expo (Shanghai): As a leading domestic player, CQDJ presented its full range of composite products, from fiberglass mesh and fabric to FRP profiles and rods. The event provided a platform to highlight how CQDJ is supporting China’s fast-growing construction industry while also welcoming global visitors seeking reliable suppliers.·Brazil Composites Expo: CQDJ’s entry into the South American market was marked by its presentation of China Good Performance Fiberglass Woven Roving products . These woven rovings, appreciated for their uniform thickness, superior tensile strength, and excellent resin compatibility, attracted strong interest from the marine and automotive industries in Brazil. They are particularly valuable in the production of boat hulls, car body parts, and large structural panels where durability and light weight are critical.·Poland Composites Expo: CQDJ highlighted its fiberglass rebar and tubes, products that are in growing demand in Europe’s sustainable construction sector. The event also provided an opportunity to engage with European distributors who prioritize environmentally friendly solutions and long-term durability in infrastructure projects.Through these expos, CQDJ has successfully expanded its global footprint, reinforcing its commitment to innovation, sustainability, and international cooperation.Company Strengths: Core Advantages and Product ApplicationsChongqing Dujiang Composites Co., Ltd. has earned its reputation as a trustworthy supplier through three generations of dedication, innovation, and service. With 289 employees and annual sales reaching 300-700 million yuan, the company has established a comprehensive one-stop procurement and solution system for composite materials. Its integrated approach allows clients to find all their fiberglass needs in one place, from raw reinforcement to finished FRP profiles.Key Advantages:·Comprehensive Product Range: From fiberglass roving, mats, mesh, fabrics, and chopped strands to advanced carbon fiber and aramid fabric, CQDJ offers an extensive selection. The product line also includes FRP profiles such as rods, rebars, and tubes, which are widely recognized for their reliability and strength.·Quality Commitment: The company adheres to strict quality standards, ensuring that its products meet global benchmarks for performance and reliability. Advanced testing facilities and a professional R&D team contribute to consistent product improvement.·Customer-Centric Service: Guided by the principles of “Integrity, Innovation, Harmony, and Win-win,” CQDJ provides customized solutions tailored to client needs. The company’s service system emphasizes speed, accuracy, and cooperation, ensuring a smooth experience for global clients.Applications Across Industries:·Construction: Fiberglass rebar, rods, and mesh are widely used for concrete reinforcement, offering resistance to corrosion, enhanced durability, and longer service life compared with steel.·Automotive & Aerospace: Lightweight fiberglass composites improve fuel efficiency and enhance overall performance while reducing production costs.·Wind Energy: Fiberglass fabrics and woven rovings are essential in the production of wind turbine blades, enabling the expansion of renewable energy infrastructure.·Marine & Industrial: Corrosion-resistant FRP tubes and profiles are critical for durability in harsh marine environments and industrial processes where reliability is crucial.Customer Success Cases:CQDJ has partnered with clients across Asia, Europe, South America, and the Middle East, delivering solutions that enhance performance and cost efficiency. In one notable project, CQDJ supplied fiberglass rebar for large-scale infrastructure in the Middle East, providing resistance to extreme environmental conditions and ensuring longevity. Similarly, its woven rovings have been widely adopted by marine manufacturers in South America, helping them build durable, lightweight, and cost-effective vessels.Founded on a legacy of more than half a century, Chongqing Dujiang Composites Co., Ltd. is a private enterprise that integrates industry and trade, providing a wide range of composite materials and derivatives. With its growing global presence and strong focus on sustainable solutions, CQDJ is poised to remain a leader in fiberglass innovation and customer service. The company is dedicated to continuous innovation, international expansion, and delivering sustainable solutions for a wide range of industries.For more information about CQDJ’s products and services, please visit the official website: https://www.frp-cqdj.com/

