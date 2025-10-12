Renogy Joins CIVD, Strengthening Commitment to the European Caravaning Industry

Renogy joins CIVD to empower off-grid freedom across Europe with reliable, smart, and durable energy solutions for the caravaning community.

FRANKFURT, GERMANY, October 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renogy , a global leader in off-grid and renewable energy solutions, is proud to announce its official membership in the Caravaning Industrie Verband Deutschland e.V. (CIVD) — the German Caravaning Industry Association.This milestone marks a significant step in Renogy’s commitment to driving innovation and sustainability across Europe’s fast-growing caravaning and off-grid living sectors Founded in 1962, the CIVD represents the collective interests of the caravaning industry in Germany and Europe — from manufacturers and suppliers to service providers. As an official member, Renogy will collaborate closely with industry partners to develop integrated, intelligent, and sustainable power solutions for RVs, motorhomes, and off-grid lifestyles.“Joining CIVD reflects Renogy’s dedication to advancing the future of mobile and off-grid energy,” said Tom Li, VP of Business, Renogy Europe. “As a global pioneer in off-grid power technology, we’re committed to empowering freedom and independence through clean energy — and to supporting OEM partners and dealers in delivering smarter, safer, and more sustainable power systems to European consumers.”A Trusted Partner with Global RV Industry ExperienceSince its founding in 2010, Renogy has accumulated extensive experience working with RV and caravan manufacturers worldwide, offering not only high-performance products but also a comprehensive service and distribution solutions that support consumers, OEMs, and dealers. From product engineering and technical support to global logistics and after-sales service, Renogy’s infrastructure ensures seamless collaboration with industry partners and consistent reliability for end users.CI-BUS Integration: Ready for the European StandardRenogy’s ongoing integration with the CI-BUS communication protocol further enhances its compatibility with the European RV industry’s leading digital control systems. This ensures Renogy’s REGO™ Smart Power Solutions can communicate efficiently with OEM platforms — enabling unified control, system monitoring, and improved energy management across the entire vehicle network. This CI-BUS compatibility reflects Renogy’s technical leadership and its commitment to supporting standardized, intelligent, and connected energy ecosystems within the European caravaning market.Driving the Future of Sustainable Mobile EnergyThrough its CIVD membership, Renogy will:● Collaborate with OEM partners to develop next-generation integrated energy systems.● Support CI-BUS standard adoption and innovation within the caravaning industry.● Contribute to industry standards that promote safety, efficiency, and sustainability.● Expand renewable off-grid energy adoption across European and global markets.“Our vision is to make clean, independent power accessible to everyone — whether you’re on the road, at a campsite, or living off the grid,” added Goetz Rutenkolk, Head of Strategic Accounts Development, Europe. “CIVD membership allows Renogy to bring this vision closer to reality, together with Europe’s leading caravaning manufacturers and innovators.”With this new partnership, Renogy reinforces its position as the leading global brand in off-grid power solutions, empowering users to live sustainably and explore without limits.About RenogyRenogy, founded in the United States, is a global leader in clean and off-grid energy solutions, empowering people to live sustainably and independently. From high-efficiency solar panels and lithium batteries to smart power management systems, Renogy’s products power a wide range of applications, including RVs, vans, boats, and off-grid homes. Since 2010, Renogy has helped millions of users worldwide, earning a reputation as a trusted name in mobile and renewable energy.Renogy in EuropeRenogy is committed to delivering high-performance off-grid power solutions to European customers. Our local teams in Germany, the United Kingdom, and the Czech Republic provide regional sales support, technical expertise, and service coordination—ensuring fast, reliable assistance across Europe. With 15 strategically located warehouses, we can offer efficient and timely delivery to partners and customers throughout the region.Contact & Regional Offices:RNG Germany GmbHFriedberger Landstrasse 434, 60389 Frankfurt, Germany

Renogy Europe Team

