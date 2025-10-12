Truck1 Partners with TransLogistica Romania 2025 to Target Southeast Europe's Logistics Growth

Bucharest 2025: Digital marketplace Truck1 joins TransLogistica to leverage Romania’s strategic logistics role and high transport asset buyer activity.

BUCHAREST, BUCHAREST, ROMANIA, October 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The leading transport and logistics exhibition in Southeast Europe, TransLogistica Romania 2025, has secured a media partnership with the digital marketplace Truck1. This collaboration is strategically focused on expanding the event’s reach across Europe and capitalizing on Romania’s rapidly growing role in the sector.The partnership leverages Truck1's pan-European digital platform to connect thousands of industry professionals with the exhibition, which is set to take place in Bucharest, a key logistics hub linking the Balkans, the Black Sea, and Eastern Europe.Connecting Europe with Critical Market InsightsTransLogistica Romania is the region’s premier event, gathering shippers, cargo owners, and logistics service providers from across the entire TSL (Transport, Shipping, Logistics) industry. The exhibition portfolio is comprehensive, covering all modes of transport, warehousing, freight forwarding, and essential IT solutions like TMS and SCM.Visitors will discover innovative logistics solutions, explore new partnerships, and take part in conferences led by industry leaders, all while connecting directly with the market’s key players. Truck1’s support ensures that the show's dynamic content and strategic importance are amplified to a wider audience of transport operators and dealers across the continent.About Truck1:Truck1 is a European, multi-lingual digital marketplace that intermediates business connections for transportation vehicles, linking dealers, manufacturers, and logistics operators. By enabling smooth, cross-border trading, the platform fosters the flow of commercial transport assets throughout Europe and beyond.

