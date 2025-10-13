Klean Industries Attends 2025 Tyre & Conveyor Belt Recycling Summit | Advancing Circular Solutions Klean Industries Modular Technology for End-of-Life Tyre Pyrolysis Recycling System

Klean Industries attends Tyre & Conveyor Belt Recycling Summit to highlight advances in tyre and conveyor belt recycling and drive circular economy innovation.

Our participation in the Round Trip Summit reinforces our commitment to helping Australia lead the way in sustainable end-of-life tire and conveyor belt management.” — Mark VandeVoorde, Executive Vice-President of Klean Industries

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Klean Industries Inc. ("Klean"), a leading pyrolysis and gasification equipment manufacturer that designs and builds tyre pyrolysis projects for the production of recovered carbon black and biogenic sustainable fuels from end-of-life tyres is pleased to announce that key representatives from Klean Industries Inc., North America and Australia, will attend the inaugural 2025 Round Trip: Tyre & Conveyor Belt Recycling Summit, taking place in Melbourne, Australia, October 15–16.This landmark event, hosted by Tyre Stewardship Australia (TSA) and Tyrewise New Zealand, brings together leading figures in recycling, manufacturing, and policymaking to share their expertise and drive collaboration within the circular economy for end-of-life tires and conveyor belts. The sold-out status of the summit underscores the growing global focus on sustainable materials recovery and circular manufacturing solutions.The Summit will feature expert panels, keynote presentations, and in-depth discussions on technological innovation and circular solutions. It will also serve as a critical platform for industry stakeholders to connect and foster new collaborations that move the sector forward.Klean Industries has been actively collaborating in Australia with KBR, tire recyclers, tire importers, Viva Energy, and the State of Victoria and Federal Government agencies, to maximize the opportunity for the development of a tire pyrolysis facility that can recycle 160 to 240 tonnes per day, powered by Klean’s patented and IP-protected advanced tire pyrolysis technology. As a global leader in advanced pyrolysis and gasification systems, Klean designs and delivers turnkey projects that convert end-of-life tires into recovered carbon black (rCB) and biogenic zero-carbon and sustainable fuels, key components of a low-carbon, circular economy.“We’re proud to be working alongside some of the most influential players in the region,” said Mark VandeVoorde, Executive Vice-President of Klean Industries. “Our participation in the Round Trip Summit reinforces our commitment to helping Australia lead the way in sustainable end-of-life tire and conveyor belt management.”Klean’s attendance at this year’s event underscores the company’s leadership in sustainable tire recycling technologies and its goal of expanding strategic partnerships and investment opportunities with organizations committed to accelerating the global transition to a circular economy.Learn more about Klean Industries and our tyre pyrolysis and recycling technologies:✅ Tire Pyrolysis Projects✅ Recovered Carbon Black✅ Meet Klean at the 2025 Round-Trip Recycling SummitDiscover our innovations in tyre and conveyor belt material recovery and explore partnership opportunities. Get in touch and schedule a meeting with us >> GO. About Klean IndustriesKlean Industries (“Klean”) provides best-in-class technologies and solutions in the waste-to-value industry. Our international team of award-winning experts has decades of experience designing, engineering, and manufacturing top-quality equipment to convert waste streams into valuable energy and resources. Our unique products and services result from combined expertise in recycling design, resource recovery, waste management, and energy generation projects. Our global project management experience secures schedules and budgets, enabling projects to be completed in less time and at a lower cost.Klean uses proprietary technologies to rapidly develop projects that produce premium fuels, recovered carbon, and green hydrogen from various feedstocks. Our know-how and technical skills provide specialization in building projects using advanced thermal conversion technologies such as pyrolysis, gasification, and carbonization that transform end-of-life tires, non-recycled plastics, and municipal solid waste into domestic energy, sustainable commodities, and new clean-tech jobs. We create a symbiosis between waste, resources, and energy. Klean Industries is the link between a low-carbon, closed-loop economy and the goal of zero waste to landfill.

