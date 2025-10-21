Mali Music’s Live Demand Surges With Sold-Out City Winery Shows Ahead of Acting Debut in I Am Your Keeper

Mali Music performs live at City Winery NYC in the second stop of his five-city run, building momentum ahead of his upcoming acting debut in the limited series I Am Your Keeper. Photo credit: Anthony Artis

Philadelphia and Chicago Sell Out as Five-City Run Builds Momentum for Late October Series Premiere

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GRAMMYAward–winning singer, songwriter, and producer Mali Music completed a high-impact five-city City Winery run this month with sold-out shows in both Philadelphia (Oct. 10) and Chicago (Oct. 17), signaling strong audience demand as he moves into the next chapter of his career — his scripted acting debut in the new limited series I Am Your Keeper, premiering late October 2025.The intimate venue series, spanning Philadelphia, New York City, Nashville, Chicago, and St. Louis, drew multi-generational audiences across R&B, soul, and faith-driven music spaces, delivering emotionally charged performances marked by crowd chants, repeat encores, and standing ovations throughout the run. In select cities, Christian Hip Hop artist Kyle Alexander joined Mali for a live performance of their collaboration “Know Not What They Do,” a fan-favorite moment that further underscored Mali’s ongoing cultural resonance.Highlights From the Run- Sold-Out Turnout: Philadelphia and Chicago at capacity, signaling sustained market demand- High Engagement Rooms: Multiple encores and extended audience response each night- Reimagined Catalog: Live arrangements refreshed with improvisational moments and new musical textures- Cultural Reach: Cross-demographic turnout spanning R&B, Gospel, soul, and inspirational listeners- High-Touch Fan Access: In-room proximity, artist connection, and VIP engagement- Live Content Capture: Footage gathered across performances for ongoing digital and media positioningBuilding Momentum Toward On-Screen DebutThe City Winery run arrives just ahead of Mali Music’s upcoming role in I Am Your Keeper, a scripted limited series in which he stars as Jamal Whitney, a conflicted street figure navigating a high-stakes moral crossroads. The series marks a new creative expansion for Mali as he transitions into long-form storytelling for screen audiences.About I Am Your KeeperI Am Your Keeper stars Mali Music alongside Pastor D. Darrell Griffin and award-winning gospel artist Briana Babineaux. The series follows Jamal Whitney (Mali Music), a young man bound by street ties who is forced into a life-altering 24-hour reckoning following a drug raid. Pastor Griffin stands opposite him as a faith-rooted leader working to stem violence in Chicago. Episode One premieres late October 2025.About Mali MusicMali Music is a GRAMMYAward–winning artist celebrated for his fusion of R&B, soul, and Gospel. With chart-topping albums and an undeniable catalog, he continues to redefine the boundaries of modern music with his honest songwriting and powerful, connective lyricism and unforgettable performances. Mali Music continues to expand his creative footprint, now stepping into scripted television with his acting debut in I Am Your Keeper.

