The Mark T. Hurt Law Firm Offers Guidance to Families Impacted by Accurate Energetic Systems Explosion in Hickman County

The Mark T. Hurt Law Firm is closely monitoring developments following the deadly explosion at the AES facility near Bucksnort in Hickman County, Tennessee.

BUCKSNORT, TN, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mark T. Hurt Law Firm is closely monitoring developments following the deadly explosion at the Accurate Energetic Systems (AES) facility near Bucksnort in Hickman County, Tennessee.

Multiple fatalities have been confirmed, and several individuals remain missing after the blast leveled parts of the explosives processing facility on Friday, October 10, 2025.

Authorities, including the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), are continuing coordinated response efforts and have established a Family Assistance Center to support those affected.

This is not the first time tragedy has struck at the AES facility. In 2014, a previous explosion at the same site claimed one life and severely injured several others. State records later revealed multiple serious safety violations at the plant, including citations for chemical exposure and unsafe handling practices.

“Families deserve answers and accountability,” said Attorney Mark T. Hurt, founder of The Mark T. Hurt Law Firm. “When industrial facilities fail to ensure proper safety measures, the consequences can be devastating. Our firm is here to help those impacted understand their rights and pursue justice.”

Legal Assistance for Those Affected

Victims and their families may be facing:

Injury: Severe burns, shrapnel wounds, or trauma from the explosion

Loss of Life: Loved ones who tragically did not survive the blast

Missing Persons: Individuals unaccounted for as rescue efforts continue

The Mark T. Hurt Law Firm is offering free, confidential consultations to assist those directly or indirectly affected by the AES explosion. Families are encouraged to seek legal guidance early to protect their rights and preserve potential claims.

Next Steps for Families and Victims

If you or someone you know was affected:

Contact authorities or the TBI Missing Persons Hotline at 1-800-TBI-FIND for updates.

Visit or contact the Family Assistance Center established by AES for immediate support and information.

Consult experienced legal counsel before speaking with insurance or company representatives.

The Mark T. Hurt Law Firm stands ready to support the community through compassionate, experienced legal representation for those suffering injuries, losses, or emotional trauma due to this preventable tragedy.

About The Mark T. Hurt Law Firm

With offices throughout Tennessee, The Mark T. Hurt Law Firm brings over 30 years of experience representing victims of workplace accidents, industrial negligence, and wrongful death. The firm is dedicated to fighting for families and workers harmed by unsafe business practices.

Legal Disclaimer:

