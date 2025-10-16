REYA Communications Appointed US & UK PR Agency of Record for The Pinnacle Kigali, Rwanda’s Newest Luxury Hotel

Pinnacle Kigali Exterior Pinnacle Kigali Logo Pinnacle Kigali Club Pinnacle Kigali Angel's Nest Suite Pinnacle Kigali Sunset Serenity Room

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- REYA Communications (REYA) proudly announces its appointment as the US and UK Public Relations Agency of Record for The Pinnacle Kigali , Rwanda’s newest ultra-luxury hotel set to debut internationally in January 2026. This appointment expands REYA’s growing portfolio in Rwanda, which already includes the acclaimed Volcanoes Safaris’ Virunga Lodge, renowned as East Africa’s premier gorilla trekking base. Together these two properties complete Rwanda’s ultimate itinerary where cosmopolitan luxury meets the wild beauty of the mountains, from Kigali’s vibrant heart to the gorilla highlands.Perched atop the scenic heights of Rebero Hill in Rwanda’s capital city, The Pinnacle Kigali redefines East Africa’s luxury hospitality landscape. With nine uniquely designed rooms spread across three expansive floors, the hotel combines palatial scale with residential intimacy. Offering sweeping views of Kigali, a rooftop terrace, an infinity saltwater pool, world-class dining concepts, a Dolby Atmos home theater, state-of-the-art wellness facilities, and membership to one of East Africa’s most exclusive private clubs, it arrives as an exciting addition to the city’s hotel scene. Envisioned as both a retreat and a statement, The Pinnacle Kigali’s founder, Sheila Kyarisiima, is among the rare Black female owners in Africa’s hotel industry, an achievement that underscores both her vision and her determination to challenge conventions.“This hotel began as a labor of love and has grown into a landmark for Rwanda’s next chapter in luxury tourism,” said Sheila Kyarisiima, Founder of The Pinnacle Kigali. “We needed a partner who understands how to elevate boutique properties on the global stage. REYA’s proven ability to champion independent hotels, combined with their passion for Rwanda’s tourism offering, makes this collaboration especially meaningful.”For REYA, this appointment reflects its commitment to amplifying independent, founder-led brands that embody cultural depth and innovation.“Sheila’s vision for The Pinnacle Kigali is not just about luxury—it’s about legacy, representation, and shifting the landscape of African hospitality,” said Alexandra Avila, Co-Founder of REYA Communications. “Women of color are still too rare in this space, and what she has built is nothing short of trailblazing. We are privileged to share her story with the world as she prepares to open one of Africa’s most exciting new hotels.”As the PR Agency of Record, REYA will lead strategic communications, media relations, and global storytelling for The Pinnacle Kigali, positioning the property as an international destination for luxury travelers and cultural tastemakers. With a proven track record of amplifying independent, family-owned travel brands, REYA Communications is recognized as one of the top global PR agencies by PR Week. Through its innovative, digital-forward approach, REYA continues to shape the future of luxury travel storytelling.About REYA:REYA Communications is a boutique PR agency for luxury travel brands, navigating the media world with a commitment to conservation, sustainability, and social impact. Founded by travel PR veterans Alexandra Avila and Julie Leventhal, REYA combines their passions for working with independent and family-owned boutique hotels, international tour operators, and travel trade. They seek to work with travel brands providing the best service to their guests, communities, and environments. REYA believes the power of public relations can generate quality media awareness, as well as recognition and support for the social impact travel brands are making. Unique to the field, REYA incorporates digital marketing tactics into their PR strategies that elevate their clients' visibility to new levels.

