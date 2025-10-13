Klean Industries Attends Recovered Carbon Black Europe Conference | Barcelona, Spain 2025

Klean Industries - End-of-Life Tyre Pyrolysis & Tire Recycling Recycling System

Klean attends the Recovered Carbon Black Conference Barcelona 2025 to highlight innovations in tire pyrolysis, rCB, and circular-material solutions.

The recovered carbon black (“rCB”) industry is expected to grow significantly, with demand surpassing supply, as increased focus on extended producer responsibility.” — Jesse Klinkhamer, CEO of Klean Industries Inc

BERLIN, GERMANY, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Klean Industries Inc. (“Klean”), a leading tire pyrolysis and recovered carbon black equipment manufacturer that designs and builds projects for processing hydrocarbon-based waste such as end-of-life tires, is pleased to announce that members of the KleanTeam will be attending the Recovered Carbon Black Europe Conference 2025, taking place on November 4-6, 2025, at the Hyatt Regency Barcelona Tower, Barcelona, Spain.Several key executive management members of the KleanTeam attending the conference will include:✅ Jesse Klinkhamer – CEO, Klean Industries Group of Companies✅ Mark VandeVoorde – Executive Vice President✅ Anders Bergman – President of EU OperationsOur participation in the Recovered Carbon Black Europe Conference underscores our commitment to sustainable practices. The event connects us with industry leaders, allows the sharing of innovative ideas, and provides insights into recovering carbon black from end-of-life tires. We aim to learn from peers and contribute to a sustainable future. The recovered carbon black (“rCB”) industry is expected to grow significantly, with demand surpassing supply, as increased focus on extended producer responsibility presents a challenge that the conference facilitates collaboration on. Jesse Klinkhamer, CEO of Klean Industries Inc., said, "It is exciting to be part of this fast-changing industry."We are delighted to return to the Recovered Carbon Black Conference, an event we eagerly anticipate each year. As longtime attendees, we understand the crucial role this conference plays in raising awareness and promoting sustainability within the carbon black sector. It provides an important platform for networking, sharing ideas, and exploring the latest innovations in recovered carbon black. Our involvement underscores our dedication to advancing recovered carbon black technologies and promoting a circular economy for a more sustainable future in tire manufacturing," said Mark VandeVoorde, Executive Vice President of Klean Industries Inc.Learn more about Klean Industries:As global leaders in recovered carbon black innovation, Klean Industries is excited to share its commercial insights, tire pyrolysis advancements, and digital circularity tools, such as KleanLoop™, at the upcoming Recovered Carbon Black Conference in Barcelona, Spain.Here’s what you’ll learn:✅ How Klean transforms ELTs into rCB and low-carbon fuels✅ Market demand, quality standards, and ESG benefits of rCB✅ Blockchain-powered traceability with the KleanLoop™ system✅ Future-ready strategies for carbon neutrality and material reuseJoin Klean in Barcelona at rCB Europe 2025, connect with our team, explore clean-tech innovations, and shape the future of sustainable materials. >> GO.About The Recovered Carbon Black ConferenceRecovered Carbon Black can account for 5% of the global $ 1.25 billion market and is driven by end-user needs and consumer demands for sustainable alternatives to address the ever-growing problem of unused tires.The Recovered Carbon Black Europe Conference offers a vital platform for experts and innovators researching, developing, and commercializing recovered carbon black to stay informed about the latest market developments, challenges, and opportunities.Delegates can expect to hear from leading industry experts as they provide a 360-degree perspective of the market.✅ Carbon black producers will share their challenges via in-depth case studies✅ Vendors and technology providers will discuss industry trends and technology platforms✅ End users will offer their views on recovered carbon black and their future vision on sustainability.✅ In addition to a comprehensive learning experience, you will benefit from unique networking opportunities across the two-day conference.2025 highlights include:The Recovered Carbon Black Europe Conference is returning in 2025, with over 350 representatives from recovered carbon black industry. As Europe's leading rCB industry event, the conference provides a unique opportunity for delegates to get the latest industry information and network face-to-face with global experts.✅ A CEO panel discussion with strategic updates from rCB companies , including Tire Industry Research, Bolder Industries, Pyrum Innovations, & Circtec✅ 25+ presentations covering market trends, business updates, applications, circularity, sustainability, characterisation, process improvement, and more✅ Over 30 leading industry speakers , including Orion Engineered Carbons, Cabot, Hankook, Continental, Avon Protection, BASF, and many more✅ 7+ hours of networking opportunities✅ Pre-conference Workshop 'rCB for Beginners & Experts' led by Martin von Wolfersdorff✅ Networking Drinks Reception sponsored by Neuman & Esser at the end of day one✅ Attendees at the 2025 event include Continental, Michelin, Tema Process, Orion Engineered Carbons, Hosokawa, BASF, Contec, and many more.For more information, visit the Recovered Carbon Black Conference 2025 website >> GO.About Klean IndustriesKlean Industries (“Klean”) provides best-in-class technologies and solutions in the waste-to-value industry. Our international team of award-winning experts has decades of experience in designing, engineering, and manufacturing top-quality equipment that converts waste streams into valuable energy and resources. Our unique products and services are the result of our combined expertise in recycling design, resource recovery, waste management, and energy generation projects. Our global project management experience secures schedules and budgets, enabling projects to be completed in less time and at a lower cost.Klean uses proprietary technologies to rapidly develop projects that produce premium fuels, recovered carbon, and green hydrogen from various feedstocks. Our expertise and technical skills enable us to specialize in building projects utilizing advanced thermal conversion technologies, such as pyrolysis, gasification, and carbonization. These technologies transform end-of-life tires, non-recycled plastics, and municipal solid waste into domestic energy, sustainable commodities, and new clean-tech jobs. We create a symbiosis between waste, resources, and energy. Klean Industries is the link between a low-carbon, closed-loop economy and achieving zero waste to landfill.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.