Raisbeck and CiES Expand Partnership: BEECHCRAFT KING AIR TO RECEIVE NEXT-GENERATION FUEL QUANTITY INDICATION SYSTEM

STC targeted for Q4 2025; first customer deliveries planned for Q2 2026

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Raisbeck Engineering, Inc. (“Raisbeck”) and CiES Inc. (“CiES”) today announced a new agreement to bring a modern, highly reliable fuel quantity indication system (FQIS) to Beechcraft King Air operators. Building on the companies’ successful collaboration for the Cessna Caravan, the new King Air solution pairs CiES’s proven magneto-resistive sensing technology with Raisbeck’s industry leadership and customer support network. The companies plan to achieve supplemental type certificate (STC) approval in Q4 2025, with first kit deliveries in Q2 2026.

The FQIS upgrade will provide pilots with precise, stable fuel readings across the operating envelope, while reducing nuisance faults and maintenance burden.

“King Air operators expect mission-ready reliability, and this program delivers exactly that,” said Gregory Davis, President of Raisbeck. “CiES’s sensing technology and our customer-care capabilities are a powerful combination. We’ve built a strong, trust-based partnership that complements each other’s strengths — and that translates directly into quality, speed, and support for our customers.”

“Raisbeck understands product development, integration and the King Air market like few others,” said Scott Philiben, President of CiES. “Pairing our magneto-resistive fuel sensing — now widely adopted across OEM and retrofit applications — with Raisbeck’s customer support and service culture ensures King Air operators get a best-in-class solution and a team that will stand behind it.”

“This is the upgrade our customers have been asking for,” said Nick Lyle, Vice President, Sales at Raisbeck. “There’s real pent-up demand in the King Air community for a modern, dependable fuel quantity system. We’re excited to bring this to market and to start shipping kits as soon as certification is complete.”

Program Highlights

Targeted Certification: STC approval expected Q4 2025.

Availability: First customer deliveries planned Q2 2026 starting with the King Air 200.

Scope: Comprehensive replacement system for legacy King Air FQIS components, using modern magneto-resistive sensing.

Benefits: Improved accuracy and stability, reduced maintenance, and enhanced pilot confidence in fuel indication.

Meet Us at NBAA-BACE

Raisbeck and CiES will be available to discuss the King Air FQIS program during NBAA-BACE, October 14–16, 2025, in Las Vegas. To schedule a meeting, please contact the media representatives below.

About Raisbeck Engineering

Raisbeck Engineering is a leader in performance systems and upgrades for business aircraft, delivering engineered solutions that enhance capability, efficiency, and reliability for operators worldwide. For more information, visit raisbeck.com. Background on the companies’ previous Caravan collaboration is available here. Raisbeck

About CiES Inc.

CiES is the aviation market leader in magneto-resistive fuel quantity sensing technology, providing precise, reliable fuel indication solutions across OEM and retrofit applications. Learn more at ciescorp.net. CiES Inc.

