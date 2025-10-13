Houston Black Heritage Fest Makes Grand Return to Discovery Green October 19th

Free cultural festival celebrates unity, history, and creativity with live performances, fashion, and community exhibits in downtown Houston.

The Black Heritage Fest is more than just an event, it’s a movement that fosters cultural pride, honors history, and builds bridges across communities.” — Richard Andrews, Founder

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Foundation for Black Heritage and Culture announces the return of the 8th Annual Black Heritage Festival (commonly known as Black Heritage Fest), taking place on the afternoon of Sunday, October 19, at Discovery Green (1500 McKinney St.) in the heart of downtown Houston. The free, ticketed event will open its doors to the general public at 2 PM on Sunday.

This year’s festival promises a vibrant celebration of culture, history, and community, bringing together thousands of families, friends, and supporters for an unforgettable day of exhilarating performances, family-friendly amenities, and the spirit of unity in the Greater Houston community.

Over the years, the Black Heritage Fest stage has welcomed numerous notable and high-profile performers, including Monica, Eric Benet, Tamia, Elle Varner, Lalah Hathaway, Stokley, and Cupid. This year, some of the confirmed artists include Glenn Leonard’s Temptations Revue Band and rising R&B group Final Draft (widely recognized as finalists on NBC’s America’s Got Talent). In addition to a world-class lineup of local, regional, and international performances, attendees can look forward to a cultural arts exhibit and an exhilarating fashion show highlighting the creative talents of local and national fashion designers.

Guests are also encouraged to come ready to indulge in a feast of flavors, featuring soul food classics, local and regional favorites, and delicious international entrées. The festival’s culinary vendors will serve up an experience as diverse and rich as the community it celebrates.

This year’s festival will also showcase a Black exhibitors marketplace, featuring several Black-owned businesses, artisans, and entrepreneurs presenting unique products, services, and innovations. There will also be a variety of family-friendly interactive activities, educational exhibits, and community engagement opportunities for all ages.

“The Black Heritage Fest has become a tradition that not only celebrates our culture but also uplifts and unites the Houston community,” said Richard Andrews, Founder and Executive Director of The Foundation for Black Heritage and Culture.

Proceeds from this year’s festival will help support the foundation's year-round initiatives, including youth programs, health and wellness outreach, and community empowerment projects.

The event is a free, ticketed event, and all guests are required to RSVP prior to entry into the festival. To reserve your free ticket or to learn more about The Foundation for Black Heritage and Culture, please visit www.TFBHC.org and follow Black Heritage Fest on Facebook and Instagram.

About The Foundation for Black Heritage and Culture

The Foundation for Black Heritage and Culture is a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving and promoting African American culture while investing in programs that strengthen families and communities. Through cultural events, educational initiatives, and community outreach, the Foundation continues to uplift, inspire, and empower generations.

