Senior Trade Shows and Lilly Partner for Harris County Senior Expo October 16

Free community event to connect seniors, caregivers, and families with vital health and wellness resources in Houston.

The Lilly brand and Senior Trade Shows are aligned side by side, and the message is clear: together, we are building bridges between seniors and the resources that truly matter.” — Esther Iwunze, Co-founder

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This October, Senior Trade Shows, a Houston-area–based organization (founded by Esther Iwunze and Henry Iwunze) that produces monthly senior citizen community trade show events, offering both free and essential resources across the Greater Houston area, will host the next edition of the Harris County Senior Expo in partnership with pharmaceutical company Lilly, serving as the official sponsor. The expo will take place at the GSH Event Center (9550 West Belfort) on Thursday, October 16, in southwest Houston.

With a primary focus on empowering seniors and their support networks, the upcoming expo will showcase more than fifty vendors, local agencies, and corporate and community partners specializing in providing resources, including health and wellness, caregiving support, elder abuse prevention, government benefits, health insurance, financial planning, senior housing resources, legacy planning, career and volunteer services, social and recreational activities, research education, clinical trials, and more. Senior Trade Shows and Lilly will also offer complimentary health screenings and free lunch for all attendees.

Additionally, the Harris County Senior Expo will feature a live and interactive stage showcase with a variety of entertainment, oral presentations from guest speakers, interactive activities, games, prizes, and special awards. For this month’s expo, there will be a $100 grand prize gift card for one lucky guest (winner must be present to win).

For nearly ten years, Senior Trade Shows has been recognized as the Greater Houston area’s premier lifestyle, health, educational, and entertainment expo, catering to aging adults, caregivers, veterans, and families to help empower individuals and families to make informed decisions for the comfort of themselves and their loved ones. Next month’s expo will serve as the second collaboration between Senior Trade Shows and Lilly, the pharmaceutical company that recently announced, via an official press release on September 23, that its eighth U.S. manufacturing facility will soon call Houston’s northeast Generation Park community home.

The event is free and open to the public. To learn more and keep up with the latest updates on Senior Trade Shows, please visit www.SeniorTradeShows.com and follow Senior Trade Shows on Facebook and Instagram.

About Senior Trade Shows

For over a decade, Senior Trade Shows has been a trusted platform connecting seniors, caregivers, veterans, and families with essential resources. Through heart-centered expos, health fairs, and community events, Senior Trade Shows bridges the awareness gap between seniors and life-enhancing services while offering senior-focused brands a proven way to engage with their audience and drive measurable impact.

