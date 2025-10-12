American Print and Supply Announces Gangify and NADPA During Printing United at Booth 686
American Print and Supply to participate in Printing United Expo, Orlando, Florida in Booth 686 and also in the exclusive Apparel Zone.
Gangify: Gang Sheet Builder Software
APAS will officially introduce Gangify, a gang sheet builder available to APAS machine and consumable customers at no charge. Gangify integrates seamlessly with major e-commerce platforms such as Shopify and WooCommerce, allowing businesses to efficiently consolidate print jobs onto a single sheet. In the soft launch, it has already been seen to reduce the beta customers' time and expense, eliminating other gang sheet builders and streamlining production. One customer reported saving $1,000 per month moving from the solution they were using, easily justifying the new printer purchase.
NADPA: North American Digital Printers Alliance
In the same interest of making the workflow and business models for our customers more profitable and streamlined, APAS will also unveil NADPA, a B2B network for fast and consistent transfer printing. Covering 95% of North America with 1–2 day shipping, NADPA enables businesses to sell transfer solutions to their customer base without the need to own and operate a digital printer fleet. Others can also use the network to turn on and off their in-house production, or to handle larger volume influx, allowing businesses to take a vacation and say yes to projects outside of their current production capacity. Plus, APAS customer can become part of the network as well to feed their machines.
Live Demonstrations and Seminars
At Printing United, APAS will demonstrate its full workflow in the Apparel Zone, showing how Gangify, NADPA, and other industry-leading tools and solutions integrate into day-to-day operations. In addition, APAS experts will lead two seminars in the Apparel Zone Theater, sharing insights on digital printing efficiencies, B2B networks, and cost-saving strategies. The full APAS team, including technical experts, will be on-site to answer questions and provide personalized guidance.
“Our goal at Printing United is to give attendees actionable tools that improve productivity and profitability,” said Rob Super, President and CEO of American Print and Supply. “With Gangify, NADPA, and our other solutions, we’re helping printers and suppliers work smarter, reduce waste, and grow their businesses more efficiently.”
Dan Barefoot
WIN Media and News Network
+1 818-679-8075
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.