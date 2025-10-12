American Print and Supply Announces Gangify and NADPA During Printing United at Booth 686

American Print and Supply to participate in Printing United Expo, Orlando, Florida in Booth 686 and also in the exclusive Apparel Zone.

Our goal at Printing United is to give attendees tools that improve productivity and profitability. With Gangify, NADPA, and other solutions, we help printers grow their businesses more efficiently.” — Rob Super, President and CEO

EAST PEORIA, IL, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Print and Supply (APAS) is set to showcase a suite of new services and solutions at Printing United 2025, designed to streamline workflows, reduce costs, and expand business opportunities for digital print and apparel companies. Visitors can find APAS at Booth 686, located directly across from the Apparel Zone, where the team will demonstrate live workflows, provide expert insights, and host two educational seminars in the Apparel Zone Theater.Gangify: Gang Sheet Builder SoftwareAPAS will officially introduce Gangify, a gang sheet builder available to APAS machine and consumable customers at no charge. Gangify integrates seamlessly with major e-commerce platforms such as Shopify and WooCommerce, allowing businesses to efficiently consolidate print jobs onto a single sheet. In the soft launch, it has already been seen to reduce the beta customers' time and expense, eliminating other gang sheet builders and streamlining production. One customer reported saving $1,000 per month moving from the solution they were using, easily justifying the new printer purchase.NADPA: North American Digital Printers AllianceIn the same interest of making the workflow and business models for our customers more profitable and streamlined, APAS will also unveil NADPA, a B2B network for fast and consistent transfer printing. Covering 95% of North America with 1–2 day shipping, NADPA enables businesses to sell transfer solutions to their customer base without the need to own and operate a digital printer fleet. Others can also use the network to turn on and off their in-house production, or to handle larger volume influx, allowing businesses to take a vacation and say yes to projects outside of their current production capacity. Plus, APAS customer can become part of the network as well to feed their machines.Live Demonstrations and SeminarsAt Printing United, APAS will demonstrate its full workflow in the Apparel Zone, showing how Gangify, NADPA, and other industry-leading tools and solutions integrate into day-to-day operations. In addition, APAS experts will lead two seminars in the Apparel Zone Theater, sharing insights on digital printing efficiencies, B2B networks, and cost-saving strategies. The full APAS team, including technical experts, will be on-site to answer questions and provide personalized guidance.“Our goal at Printing United is to give attendees actionable tools that improve productivity and profitability,” said Rob Super, President and CEO of American Print and Supply. “With Gangify, NADPA, and our other solutions, we’re helping printers and suppliers work smarter, reduce waste, and grow their businesses more efficiently.”

