Flying Squirrel Sports Redefines Corporate Events With High-Energy Team-Building Experiences

COEUR D'ALENE, ID, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Flying Squirrel Sports, one of North America’s largest indoor trampoline park networks, is setting a new standard for corporate events in the United States. With a focus on fun, fitness, and engagement, the company offers an innovative alternative to traditional team-building settings.Designed to accommodate everything from department outings to full-scale company retreats, Flying Squirrel's venues provide a dynamic environment for teams to connect, collaborate, and recharge. Each location features a wide range of activities – including trampolines, dodgeball, ninja courses, and aerial silks – creating an atmosphere that encourages movement, camaraderie, and creativity.Corporate event packages are fully customizable and may include:Full-park rentals or reserved group access.Catering and food service options.Private meeting spaces (upon request).Dedicated event coordination support.Access to all park attractions.This approach to corporate events supports wellness goals while promoting stronger internal relationships and company culture. Businesses across various industries have increasingly chosen Flying Squirrel as a venue that aligns with modern workplace values, prioritizing employee engagement, physical activity, and memorable shared experiences.With multiple locations nationwide, Flying Squirrel Sports continues to expand its offerings for businesses looking to break away from the ordinary and host events that leave an impact.About Flying Squirrel SportsFlying Squirrel Sports is a global entertainment provider with indoor trampoline FUN parks across North America and South America. Known for combining fun, fitness, and family, Flying Squirrel venues feature trampolines, climbing walls, parkour zones, and more – all in a safe and thrilling environment.

