Lifesmart Brings Smart Technology to the Classic Charcoal Grill

Fuel the flame with Lifesmart’s one-click fire starter charcoal grill – all the heat, none of the hassle

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new era of outdoor cooking is here with the debut of Lifesmart’s latest innovation in smart grill technology. The Lifesmart Smart Charcoal Grill blends the rich flavor of traditional charcoal cooking with the convenience of modern digital controls, offering users precision, simplicity, and flexibility in one appliance.“Cooking over charcoal brings a flavor and satisfaction that is hard to match, but the process can be time-consuming and messy,” said Mike Dolder, CEO and co-founder of SCS, Lifesmart’s parent company. “We wanted to make charcoal grilling easier and more accessible by combining it with intuitive technology and thoughtful design.”The Lifesmart Smart Charcoal Grill is designed for everyone who enjoys the experience of grilling, from weekend hobbyists to dedicated outdoor cooks. The grill will launch on Kickstarter with a funding goal set for November 2025 and is priced starting at $249.Key features include:• One-click charcoal ignition for fast, lighter-free starts• App-based remote and temperature control for hands-free grilling• Preset cooking modes for grilling, searing, and baking• Easy-access charcoal cavity and removable ash pan for simple cleanup• Digital temperature display for real-time monitoring• 750 square inches of iron grill grate cooking surface• Energy-efficient operationLifesmart is the newest innovation from SCS – Make Life Easy, a company known for developing high-quality, feature-driven home products at accessible price points. The Lifesmart Smart Charcoal Grill is available now on Kickstarter.SCS – Make Life Easy products are available through major retail and broadcast partners including QVC, HSN, and Costco.For more information about SCS and the full Lifesmart product line, visit MakeLifeEasy.com # # #EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about SCS and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com.

