Flying Squirrel Sports Revolutionizes Kids’ Birthday Parties With High-Flying Fun Across Canada

COEUR D'ALENE, ID, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flying Squirrel Sports, an indoor trampoline park company with locations across Canada, has introduced updated birthday party options aimed at providing active, family-oriented celebrations.

Each party package includes access to trampoline facilities, party hosts, food and drinks, and private rooms for guests. Activities available during events include foam pit jumping, climbing walls, and arcade games.

Party Package Details

All-in-One Packages: Admission, food, drinks, setup, and cleanup are included.

Customizable Options: Families can choose add-ons such as arcade cards or additional jump time.

Safety and Supervision: Staff members oversee activities to maintain a safe environment.

Multiple Locations: Flying Squirrel operates facilities in several provinces across Canada.

The company notes that the demand for activity-based celebrations continues to grow, and that it aims to make booking and organizing events straightforward through its online platform.

About Flying Squirrel Sports

Flying Squirrel Sports is a global entertainment provider with indoor trampoline FUN parks across North America and South America. Known for combining fun, fitness, and family, Flying Squirrel venues feature trampolines, climbing walls, parkour zones, and more – all in a safe and thrilling environment.

