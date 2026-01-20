Fisnar Expands Robot Lineup: New iLX400 Offers Versatility and Precision

The iLX400 Robot Dispensing Work Cell from Fisnar is a highly versatile standalone robot offering in-line efficiency and multi-step cycles. The iLX400 features dual independent Z-axis heads, enabling multi-step processes such as dispensing then curing UV adhesives. The iLX400 features an optional in-line conveyer, enabling greater in-line efficiency and automation.

With options for micro-dispensing, multi-step processes, and in-line automation, the iLX400 Robot Dispensing Work Cell streamlines dispensing across industries.

GERMANTOWN, WI, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fisnar, a global leader in fluid dispensing technology, just launched the iLX400 Robot Dispensing Work Cell , a new versatile lineup with four variants each designed to help manufacturers achieve speed and precision across many different dispensing requirements.The iLX400 arrives as assembly environments are changing faster than ever, whether coating electronics, bonding medical devices, or potting automotive sensors. Manufacturers face greater pressure to scale production, adapt to different materials, and handle process changes, all while maintaining quality. The iLX400 eases these challenges with a modular design, intuitive software, and precision robotics to prevent fluid dispensing tasks from becoming bottlenecks.Offering Adaptability and Precision in Fluid DispensingThe iLX400 is compatible with a broad range of dispensing tools and a wide selection of material feed systems, making it highly versatile. Operators can quickly learn how to program semi-automated tasks, helping teams stay productive if staffing changes. Dispensing equipment is easily swapped out to adapt as workflows and production evolve over time. Whether scaling production or streamlining your dispensing, the iLX400 delivers.“We wanted to offer a more integrated, ready-to-go system that goes beyond benchtop robot models and separate safety enclosures ,” explains Fisnar Global Sales and Product Manager Robert Campbell. “That vision led us to the iLX400 — lessons we learned from years of modular robot development — packaged into a cleaner work cell configuration with even more versatility for in-line use and semi-automation.”Each enclosed work cell is built around a compact ball screw drive gantry robot, offering high repeatability and precision with each movement. The gantry layout also powers a new feature for Fisnar robots: dual independent Z-axis dispense heads.These Z-axis dispense heads open doors to even more complex and efficient tasks. Operators can program multiple materials and process steps in single cycles, such as dam and fill applications, or dispensing then curing UV adhesives.An optional tilt-and-turn tool improves articulation into hard-to-reach areas, such as under tiny overhangs, while the optional chain conveyer offers in-line efficiency for SMT and fast-paced assembly lines.Simple Single-User, Semi-Auto, and Fully-Auto WorkflowsEach iLX400 model features a built-in PC console and camera-guided software unlocking streamlined single-person setup, operation, and monitoring for automated tasks. The camera vision system also allows operators to create complex dispensing routines offline in minutes by importing workpiece images and overlaying dots, lines, arcs, and brush patterns.With high-zoom camera upgrades, the vision system supports precise micro-dispensing applications such as underfill of IC chips, quality assurance, and fiduciary recognition.“We designed the iLX400 to fit into any process with ease, whether you’re coating, potting, gasketing, and beyond,” said Campbell. “Single-operator workflows or automated systems can both benefit from these new robot models.”All four models of the iLX400 Robot Dispensing Work Cell are available through the global Fisnar distribution network. Explore features, request demos, and connect with dispensing experts at fisnar.com About FisnarFisnar offers a large selection of products, including dispensing valves for a wide variety of materials and a full range of industrial benchtop and gantry robots suitable for integration into basic assembly or in-line processes. Our solutions support countless industries worldwide, delivering consistency and control from thin liquids to thick pastes.

