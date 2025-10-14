Freshpet Highlights the Importance of WSAVA Guidelines and AAFCO Standards in Pet Nutrition

BEDMINSTER, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As pet parents become increasingly discerning about the food they choose for their furry companions, Freshpet is shedding light on two key nutritional frameworks that influence pet food quality: World Small Animal Veterinary Association (WSAVA) guidelines and Association of American Feed Control Officials (AAFCO) standards. In a recent blog post, Freshpet breaks down how these frameworks help inform better decisions for dogs’ long-term health and wellness.The blog provides an in-depth explanation of WSAVA guidelines and AAFCO standards and serves as a resource for pet owners to better understand how to interpret pet food labels and evaluate the trustworthiness of various brands.WSAVA and AAFCO provide guidance and standards to ensure nutritional adequacy, but they differ in their roles. AAFCO establishes nutrient profiles and model regulations that U.S. pet food companies follow, while WSAVA offers broader recommendations focused on the credibility and transparency of pet food manufacturers.Freshpet, known for its fresh, refrigerated pet food made with real ingredients, emphasizes the importance of not only meeting AAFCO standards, but also aligning with WSAVA recommendations such as employing a full-time veterinary nutritionist , robust feeding trials, and screenings for food safety & quality control .The company encourages pet parents to ask key questions when evaluating brands:How is the food formulated?Are feeding trials conducted?Where are the ingredients sourced and manufactured?These questions are essential for understanding how brands approach nutrition and transparency. Not all pet food brands are created equal – and understanding the standards they follow is key to making informed choices.As more consumers seek higher standards in pet nutrition, Freshpet remains committed to providing fresh and nutritious food while prioritizing quality, safety, and transparency.About FreshpetFreshpet is a leading provider of fresh, refrigerated pet food made with real meat and vegetables and zero preservatives. With a mission to improve the lives of pets through fresh food, Freshpet offers products that are thoughtfully prepared and recommended by vets.

