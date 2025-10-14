Panorama Consulting Group Reveals the Top ERP Systems for 2026

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The business transformation and ERP consulting firm, Panorama Consulting Group, recently released an independent report highlighting the ERP systems that the consulting team frequently evaluates for clients.“This report is grounded in Panorama’s hands-on advisory experience—from vendor evaluations to software demonstrations and implementation oversight,” said Chris Devault, Senior Manager of Client Services at Panorama. “The vendors were selected based on their product maturity, innovation capacity, and demonstrated commitment to customer success.”In addition to providing an overview of ten ERP vendors, the report explores AI trends as well as ERP negotiation insights.“Many organizations are looking for ways to harness AI to gain efficiency and improve decision-making,” said Devault. “Our ERP consultants tell these types of organizations to start by assessing their company’s AI readiness and then scrutinize vendors’ AI roadmaps and integration maturity.”About The 2026 Top 10 ERP Systems ReportPanorama Consulting Group developed The 2026 Top 10 ERP Systems Report to provide ERP selection guidance to organizations across all industries that are evaluating ERP systems. The report can be downloaded here About Panorama Consulting GroupPanorama Consulting Group is an independent, niche consulting firm specializing in business transformation and ERP system implementations for mid- to large-sized private- and public-sector organizations worldwide. One-hundred percent technology agnostic and independent of vendor affiliation, Panorama offers a phased, top-down strategic alignment approach and a bottom-up tactical approach, enabling each client to achieve its unique business transformation objectives by transforming its people, processes and technology. Panorama’s services include AI Readiness and Enablement, ERP Selection, ERP Implementation, ERP Contract Negotiation, Cloud Migration, Digital Strategy, Change Management, Business Process Management, M&A Integration, Project Auditing & Recovery, and Software Expert Witness.

