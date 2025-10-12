Duracell E-Charge brings one of the world’s most trusted battery brands to the UK’s roads

Duracell E-Charge Charging Hub

Developing a nationwide network of ultra-fast EV charging stations designed to give drivers confidence and accelerate the UK’s transition to electric.

Duracell has always been a trusted companion in people’s lives. Today, electric vehicle drivers can travel even further, confidently and sustainably, with Duracell E-Charge leading the way.”” — Javier Hernandez Reta

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, October 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a major boost for the UK’s electric-vehicle market, one of the world’s most trusted battery brands, Duracell , is championing the launch of the new charge point operator Duracell E-Charge — a nationwide network of ultra-fast EV charging stations designed to give drivers confidence and accelerate the UK’s transition to electric.With more than £200 million in investment planned over the next decade, Duracell E-Charge aims to dramatically improve the UK’s public charging infrastructure, making electric vehicle adoption easier, faster and more reliable for drivers.“Duracell has always been a trusted companion in people’s lives, delivering long-lasting performance, uncompromising safety and a commitment to sustainability,” said Javier Hernandez Reta, chief marketing officer at Duracell. “For decades, consumers have relied on us to go the extra mile. Today, electric vehicle drivers can travel even further, confidently and sustainably, with Duracell E-Charge leading the way.”To operate this charging network, Duracell has granted a license to Elektra Charge, a new charge point operator set up to run the Duracell E-Charge network. The charging hubs will be developed and funded by The EV Network (EVN), the UK’s leading charging infrastructure developer.“The need in the UK for faster, more reliable charging to keep pace with EV adoption is clear,” said Reza Shaybani, CEO of The EV Network. “Duracell E-Charge is a direct response to that challenge. The EV Network has already delivered some of the UK’s biggest charging hubs, and now we’re bringing that expertise to one of the world’s most recognised brands.”Electric vehicle adoption in the UK is accelerating fast, with EV sales already accounting for one in five new cars. This brings a huge opportunity to grow the public charging infrastructure, considering accessibility, reliability and charging speed as key determinants for drivers.Duracell E-Charge plans to address these challenges. With ultra-fast charging up to 1,000 kW and consistently high uptime, drivers can count on chargers that deliver performance when they need it. Clear, transparent pricing and multiple payment options - from in-app to contactless to plug-and-go - means customers always know what they’ll pay and can charge in the way that suits them best.The first six nationwide Duracell E-Charge sites will go live in 2025, with rapid expansion throughout 2026 and beyond. The network will focus on strategic locations including motorways, retail and hospitality venues, and city gateways. Designed around customer needs, Duracell E-Charge sites will feature intuitive user interfaces, clear navigation and 24/7 support - ensuring charging is fast, simple and dependable.“Duracell has been powering people’s lives for decades. Now, Duracell E-Charge will be powering their journeys,” said Mark Bloxham, managing director. “With our commitment to ultra-fast charging and reliability, Duracell E-Charge will give drivers confidence every time they plug in.”Bloxham added: “Charging your car should be as simple as changing the batteries in your remote. Duracell E-Charge provides convenience without compromise and chargers where and when you need them. Plug. Play. Go.”Notes to EditorsAbout Duracell• Started in the 1920s, the Duracell brand and company has grown to be the leader in the primary battery market in North America. The iconic Duracell brand is known the world over. Our products serve as the heart of devices that keep people connected. Our recharging technology allows consumers to live life without limits.• Duracell is a registered trademark of Duracell Batteries BV and Duracell U.S. Operations, Inc., used under license. All rights reserved.About EVN• Established Infrastructure Delivery Partner: EVN has delivered over 43 high-powered charging locations with more than 300 chargers, including the largest charging hub in the UK at the National Exhibition Centre working with global charge point operators, fleet providers, and retailers.• Investor / Developer: EVN handles every step of infrastructure deployment.• Proven partnership approach: EVN understands the strategic value of high-traffic retail and roadside locations – ensuring each site is commercially relevant and future-ready. The sites are optimised for maximum uptime and long-term viability through close relationships with distribution network operators and flexible energy solutions.• EVN also operate remote network management, inspection & maintenance on all sites.

