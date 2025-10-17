Xemreth by T.F.Chan: A Science Fiction and Survival Horror Story to be Released Soon

MALAYSIA, October 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Malaysian author Chan Tack Fai (T.F. Chan) will soon release his new novel, Xemreth, a science fiction and survival horror story. The book will be available to readers worldwide before Christmas 2025.𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝐨𝐨𝐤𝘟𝘦𝘮𝘳𝘦𝘵𝘩 follows the story of three young marines – Dorian Walsh, Michael Montgomery, and Cassandra Mason. After graduating from the Orion Star Academy, they are chosen to serve in the elite Orion Star Corps. What begins as the fulfilment of a dream quickly changes into a dangerous struggle for survival.The Marines soon find themselves facing terrifying, monstrous creatures, hidden conspiracies, and betrayals that shake their faith in the system they serve. Each mission pushes them further into situations where their courage, loyalty, and will to live are tested.The novel mixes fast-paced action with moments of suspense and fear. At the same time, it explores the strength of friendship and the determination needed to survive in impossible circumstances.𝐅𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐫For T.F. Chan, Xemreth is more than just a science fiction survival horror. It is also about human resilience and self-belief. Through the struggles of the three marines, the book reflects on how people can hold on to hope even when the odds are against them.As the author explains:“𝘈𝘭𝘸𝘢𝘺𝘴 𝘣𝘦𝘭𝘪𝘦𝘷𝘦 𝘪𝘯 𝘺𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘴𝘦𝘭𝘧 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘢𝘯𝘺𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘪𝘴 𝘱𝘰𝘴𝘴𝘪𝘣𝘭𝘦.”𝐖𝐡𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝐨𝐨𝐤 𝐢𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫The novel is written for adult readers (18+) because of its graphic and intense content. It will appeal to fans of survival horror and science fiction who enjoy stories that combine action with deeper human themes.Readers who like tales of ordinary people caught in extraordinary circumstances will find themselves drawn into the challenges faced by Dorian, Michael, and Cassandra. While the book delivers suspense and tension, it also speaks about loyalty, trust, and perseverance.𝐀 𝐒𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐋𝐨𝐲𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐯𝐚𝐥At its core, Xemreth is about three friends relying on each other where they are unexpectedly thrown into dire situations. Dorian struggles with his own doubts, Michael brings humour and strength to the group, and Cassandra grounds the team with compassion as she trains to be a medic.Together, they fight to stay alive, holding on to their bond as they unexpectedly find themselves entwined in a shocking discovery of a dark and sinister truth. Their friendship is the one thing that remains constant, even when faced with horrors beyond imagination.𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧 𝐓𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐅𝐚𝐢 (𝐓.𝐅. 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧) is a writer who enjoys telling stories that explore both horror and human emotions. His work often focuses on how people respond to fear, pressure, and hardship. With Xemreth, he presents a survival horror tale that combines danger and suspense with hope and friendship.𝐀𝐯𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲𝘟𝘦𝘮𝘳𝘦𝘵𝘩 will be released in December 2025 and will be available internationally.

